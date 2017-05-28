Horoscopes for Sunday, May 28, 2017

Aries
Some Rams may feel pulled apart by the pressures of home, family and career today; as successful as you have been recently, it's time for a rest. Avoid socializing this evening if possible; the recent onslaught of family togetherness may have worn you out. Call it an early evening and enjoy the fruits of your labour, even if it means sitting on your easy chair in front of the television all night long.
Lucky Number884
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignGemini
Taurus
It may seem like you need to be in three different places at once on this busy day! Try not to spread yourself too thinly... you won't be any good to anyone if you collapse from the strain. This afternoon, try to catch up with your neighbors. In this day and age, it is more important than ever to be in tune with the people in your community!
Lucky Number865
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignGemini
Gemini
The Cancer Moon is in your second house of personal finances, helping you to be more business minded. It will be easier than yesterday to stick to a budget and be prudent with your money as ever-practical Saturn lends a sober note to the day. It should be easier than usual to say no to the chocolate bars and wrapping paper your co-workers children are hawking for school fund-raisers.
Lucky Number097
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignAquarius
Cancer
With the Moon passing through Cancer today, you should be in your element. You can nurture, create, and emote to your heart's content and people will thank you for it. Sometimes people are frightened by your rich and potent emotional life, but the tears and laughter are the sunshine and rain that are so crucial to human growth and development. Make no excuses or apologies for yours.
Lucky Number726
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAries
Leo
Tap into your own intuitive wisdom while the Moon passes through your twelfth house of secrets; remembering your dreams will help you understand the workings of your inner mind. You might not feel like going out with your friends tonight, but who says you have to go out in order to have a good time?
Lucky Number264
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAries
Virgo
Your dreams and ideals come into focus as the sensitive Moon continues through Cancer. Spending time with friends is likely to be inspiring, so join the gang for dinner tonight. Plans for the future can be shared with your associates, who may have some good ideas to share. Romance is also a good bet today, especially if you are working together on something creative.
Lucky Number262
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignScorpio
Libra
You'll be more aware of public opinion as the Moon continues through your tenth house, and pay close attention to what you hear in the office. You may disagree hotly with someone in authority, but try to keep this to yourself. If you want to get ahead, you will have to work within the system. Once you are in a position of power, you can start making changes!
Lucky Number977
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignSagittarius
Scorpio
Sharing ideas with your friends and associates will be invigorating today. Tell someone about your plans for the future and get some feedback! Chances are good others will be supportive of your dreams and goals. This is also a wonderful time to sample cultural treasures. Make time for trying something new today.
Lucky Number549
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLibra
Sagittarius
Intense passions may come to the surface as the passing Moon lights up your eighth house of sex, money and power. You may find yourself feeling very emotional and possibly even edgy; the best cure for this is to direct the energy in a positive way. An intimate encounter with your partner again today should do the trick, but if that option is not available, a brisk walk will have to do.
Lucky Number628
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCapricorn
Capricorn
Emotional challenges may present themselves in your most important relationships now. This could be due to unreasonable expectations on your part or the part of your partner and may concern social or economical status. Try not to let disappointment cause a needless fight. Not everything turns out the way you would like it to be. Make the best of what you have together.
Lucky Number403
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignScorpio
Aquarius
Pay attention to your health as the Moon moves through sensitive Cancer and your sixth house. Choose your meals wisely and drink plenty of fresh water to ensure proper digestion. Be sure to get fresh air and exercise, too. When you feel well, you are better able to serve others, which is also a sixth house focus. Take care of yourself before you attempt to care for others.
Lucky Number417
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignVirgo
Pisces
The tender Moon passes through loving Cancer and your fifth house of romance and creativity, adding warmth to your relationships with your children and bringing lovers closer together. Inspiration can be found in the joyful things in life, whether it is watching a dandelion in the wind or watching newborn kittens. Embrace the fullness of life, enjoying every moment.
