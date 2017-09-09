Horoscopes for Saturday, September 9, 2017

Aries
You can have quite an impact on those around you today. Express yourself and your ideas; people are ready to hear what you have to say. Personal matters should go well now while the Moon continues through your sign. Bringing fresh flowers, scented candles, and other beautiful things will set a peaceful mood at home and lift your spirits.
Lucky Number233
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCancer
Taurus
Your intuition may be sharper than usual as the Moon blends well with Jupiter and Neptune... if you feel you may be in danger, don't take any chances. Often your sixth sense will process information that slips by your conscious mind, so trust your gut and your heart today.
Lucky Number992
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCapricorn
Gemini
This is a wonderful day for a midweek break... why not meet your friends for lunch? So often we take our pals for granted and then before you know it, so much time has gone by that we feel awkward making the call. Go ahead and reach out to your friends and let them know how much you really do appreciate them.
Lucky Number517
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAquarius
Cancer
Good old social networking will help you make progress in business as the passing Moon and Uranus blend well in your money houses. Ideas that promote the collective good will be well received, so if you have an idea for improving procedure at your place of work, it's time to speak up. Those of you involved in the technical fields will find this is a great time to advance your career.
Lucky Number176
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignTaurus
Leo
This is the perfect day to try new things as the Moon blends well with your life ruler; you are likely to feel popular and in demand as well. People from different backgrounds can teach you a great deal about world culture, so pay attention to your global network. More than any other sign, the Water Bearer realizes that we are all part of one Cosmic family.
Lucky Number661
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignScorpio
Virgo
The Moon activates your house of sex, money and power today, bringing up these issues. A power struggle with someone over financial matters may be reaching a peak; hold your ground for best results. This is a wonderful time for exploring intimacy with your partner. Don't be afraid to open up about things you normally keep to yourself.
Lucky Number665
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignTaurus
Libra
Balance can be restored in your relationships as the passing Moon moves through your seventh house of marriage and partnerships. Listen to what you partner has to say and then, after careful consideration, express your opinions. It is important that you understand your partner's meaning because clarity is often lost when strong emotions are involved.
Lucky Number538
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCancer
Scorpio
You are likely to save the day with your special brand of genius; at the very least you should have an exciting and creative afternoon. Your co-workers will appreciate your efforts as well as your sense of humor. Some Bulls may even be up for a promotion soon. Health matters are also favoured... be sure to eat right and get adequate exercise.
Lucky Number529
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLeo
Sagittarius
Today has the potential to be ultra romantic and exciting as the planets harmonize in your houses of love, friendship and creativity. If you are going out this evening, you are sure to have a good time. This is also a good day to make progress on creative projects. You'll have the energy and imagination you need to make a strong impression on people in high places.
Lucky Number331
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLibra
Capricorn
The deep connection you have with your family of choice or family of birth will be strongly felt today. Telepathic communication is not uncommon while electric Uranus passes through your eighth house of sex, money and power... the mysteries of life are more apt than ever to stun you with frequency. Try not to allow guilt trips and power struggles mar family relationships.
Lucky Number724
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLibra
Aquarius
Today may seem unusually fast paced as the impressionable Moon reacts to unpredictable Uranus. If someone asks you for a favor, make your immediate response non-committal and then think carefully before you say yes. If you over burden yourself you may end up injuring yourself or making frustrating mistakes. By this evening you will be ready for a well-deserved rest.
Lucky Number359
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLeo
Pisces
Some Virgins may enjoy a small financial windfall on this 'show me the money' kind of day and your hard work is likely to pay off both spiritually and financially. You may be feeling kind and generous as well at the moment, so don't deny your impulse to share and help others. This comes from a deep place within you and will bless you in the long run.
