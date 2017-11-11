Horoscopes for Saturday, November 11, 2017

Aries
Between now and late December you'll put plenty of energy into the activities that you think are important. There may even be occasions in which you're prepared to bust a gut because you have such a strong belief in what you're doing. However, you won't be nearly so keen on doing things that you think are unnecessary or trivial, as you'll make more than clear.
Taurus
During the next few weeks you'll feel a strong urge to channel your energy into relationships. You'll want them to be successful and will do your best to make this happen. However, you'll soon get ratty if you suspect that other people don't share your current aims, and you'll also be annoyed if they fail to agree with you on certain points. Be more tolerant!
Gemini
You're feeling very positive at the moment and today is no exception. You'll enjoy sharing your bright ideas and optimistic thoughts with whoever happens to be around. You may even manage to persuade a certain someone to change their mind and adopt a more upbeat attitude, but don't use this as an excuse for browbeating them into submission.
Cancer
You're filled with a strong desire for enjoyment from today and it will last until late December. If you suspect that you're getting sluggish or, heaven forbid, putting on weight, this is an excellent opportunity to combine exercise with enjoyment. If the thought of going to the gym makes you want to go back to bed, how about fitting in half an hour's hectic dancing each day?
Leo
If you've been considering making some improvements to your home or garden, try to get cracking between now and late December. You'll be full of enthusiasm for the job in hand, even if it isn't usually your favourite occupation. However, beware of a tendency to insist that things are done your way or not at all. Some compromise may be needed.
Virgo
You'll love being active during the next few weeks. In fact, you'll get quite restless and fed up whenever your life becomes too sedentary, and you might also become rather scratchy and testy with whoever happens to be around. This is a good opportunity to introduce some regular exercise into your life, and it might soon become a habit that's too enjoyable to break.
Libra
Your thoughts take a very optimistic turn today, and you're probably wondering what all the fuss was about yesterday. You're feeling self-assured and eager to give things a try, even if they'll present you with a challenge. You'll come up with some great ideas, given half a chance, although these may seem rather ambitious or high-minded to some people.
Scorpio
Between now and late December you'll be gripped by an urgent need to push ahead with whatever is currently on your agenda. You won't be very happy if you're interrupted or deterred from this, whether by circumstances or people, but it won't help to insist on getting your own way or bulldozing through any opposition. You must also make sure you consider others as well as yourself.
Sagittarius
Your imagination is easily engaged now, whether by something you read, hear or see. For instance, you might become fascinated by an idea that drops into your mind now, or decide that you want to know more about something that crops up in a conversation. If you're currently involved in some form of study or academic work, you'll really enjoy yourself today.
Capricorn
Between now and the end of the year, bold Mars urges you to hurl yourself into outside activities, hobbies and social events. It will be never a dull moment, because you could meet some very interesting people along the way. It is even likely that you'll be asked to take charge of a group activity, in which case you'll do really well.
Aquarius
Make some plans for the future, whether that means arranging your social life for the next few weeks or looking ahead to what you'll be doing in 2018. You'll enjoy working out what you should do and when you should do it, and will be full of enthusiasm and optimism. A chat with a friend sets your mind racing, enabling you to see new possibilities stretching before you.
Pisces
You'll come up with some really clever ideas today, given half the chance. You're able to look at the bigger picture, especially if you're currently wrestling with a particular problem and have been in danger of not being able to see the wood for the trees over it. This is also a great opportunity to pick the brains of a financial or legal expert if needs be.
