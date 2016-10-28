Merced College Los Banos Candidate Forum 2016: Deborah Lewis

The annual Livingston Sweet Potato Festival at the Max Foster Sports Complex in Livingston, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016
El Capitan defeats Buhach Colony 14-8 to improve to 4-0 in the Central California Conference with the help of Hope Stokes' three goals and five steals on Monday at Buhach Colony High. (By Shawn Jansen/sjansen@mercedsunstar.com).
Buhach Colony coach Kevin Navarra talks about the Thunder's 69-54 win over Pacheco on Friday night. (By Shawn Jansen/sjansen@mercedsunstar.com).
Merced Sun-Star sports writers Shawn Jansen and Sean Lynch discuss their predictions for Merced County high school football conferences.
About 40 people attended a question and answer forum hosted by Friends of Prop 64 on Thursday in Merced to discuss the Adult Use of Marijuana Act, which will be on California's ballot in November.
Sheriff Vern Warnke said he has bee told the bus may have been heading to Washington. rparsons@mercedsun-star.com