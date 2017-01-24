Latest News

January 24, 2017 6:53 AM

Pothole fix cause for brutal commute from Central Valley to Bay Area Tuesday morning

Bee Staff Reports

Commuters from the Central Valley were faced with a brutal commute into the Bay Area early Tuesday morning after emergency repair work had to be done on a pothole on westbound Interstate 580 on the Altamont Pass.

News sources estimated a wait from two to three hours between Mountain House to the I-680 split in Dublin. Without traffic, it’s about a 20-minute drive.

The work reportedly was completed at about 6:30 a.m., and traffic, albeit slowly, began moving.

