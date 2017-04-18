How do you prevent suicide? Maybe you can give more support to those who are struggling

In August 2015, two government agencies, including the Centers for Disease Control, asked the public to create unique photos/images with six words on how to prevent suicide. The responses were overwhelming.
CDC
TSA releases video on what to expect during airport pat-downs in wake of controversy

On Tuesday, the Transportation Security Administration tweeted a video on how closely TSA officers can pat down airport travelers when questions about security arise. The video posting comes a week after a controversy raged on the internet and in the media about a boy in t-shirt and shorts who was closely searched at a Texas airport. A mother said she and her special needs son were “treated like dogs” at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport when an officer closely patted down the boy. Jennifer Williamson videotaped the hands-on search of her son, Aaron, who appears to cooperate. She then posted the video to Facebook where was viewed millions of times. A TSA statement said approved procedures were followed to resolve an alarm on the passenger’s laptop.

