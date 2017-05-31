Want to lose weight the smart way? Eat fat, scientists say

0:52 UC Merced mother to graduate on Mother's Day Pause

2:26 How do you prevent suicide? Maybe you can give more support to those who are struggling

4:18 What to do if you meet a mountain lion

1:26 Preparation Is Key For Allergy Season in Merced County

1:26 California's Right to Try law could let ALS patient receive unapproved treatment

1:54 TSA releases video on what to expect during airport pat-downs in wake of controversy

0:38 Jerry Brown says he's willing to raise taxes: 'I have no future'

3:02 How to declutter your life

1:21 Lawmakers 'have no choice' but to approve road fix tax increases, Jerry Brown says