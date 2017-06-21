Congressional shooter had list of 6 members of Congress in his pocket, FBI says

More Videos 2:10 Merced man, friends trek to Houston to help flood victims Pause 0:53 House on Bear Creek Drive in Merced County catches fire 1:08 Livingston man awarded for saving man from burning truck 1:00 Man confronts police outside Atwater City Hall 0:22 Retiring Los Banos cafeteria supervisor responds to congratulatory comments 0:29 Pursuit in Merced 1:06 How to make a pinhole projector to view the solar eclipse 0:22 UNH sorority girls caught on Snapchat singing ‘N-Word’ during Kanye West’s ‘Gold Digger’ song 0:47 Suspicious death under investigation in Merced County 0:55 12-year-old cyclist hit by car in Atwater, police say Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

FBI: no sign that list of names found on congressional shooter was a target list Gunman James Hodgkinson was sleeping in his car in a YMCA parking lot before he shot and wounded Rep. Steve Scalise (R - La.) and four other people on a northern Virginia baseball field, the FBI said Wednesday. Gunman James Hodgkinson was sleeping in his car in a YMCA parking lot before he shot and wounded Rep. Steve Scalise (R - La.) and four other people on a northern Virginia baseball field, the FBI said Wednesday. AP

Gunman James Hodgkinson was sleeping in his car in a YMCA parking lot before he shot and wounded Rep. Steve Scalise (R - La.) and four other people on a northern Virginia baseball field, the FBI said Wednesday. AP