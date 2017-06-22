Former FBI Director James Comey, in answering a question about what was said in the oval office, mentioned that he was aware of President Trump’s tweet in which he said Comey “better hope” there weren’t tapes of their office meetings. AP
Former FBI Director James Comey, in answering a question about what was said in the oval office, mentioned that he was aware of President Trump’s tweet in which he said Comey “better hope” there weren’t tapes of their office meetings. AP

Latest News

June 22, 2017 10:07 AM

Trump doesn’t have tapes of Comey, he tweets

By Teresa Welsh

twelsh@mcclatchy.com

President Donald Trump tweeted Thursday that he did not have tapes of his conversations with former FBI Director James Comey.

In a previous tweet, Trump had indicated he may have recorded his discussions with Comey in the Oval Office.

Since that tweet, the White House had refused to confirm or deny the existence of such tapes. Press Secretary Sean Spicer would not comment, and Trump said cryptically in a press conference two weeks ago that “maybe sometime in the very near future” he would elaborate on his tweet.

Trump’s indication he may have recorded his conversations with Comey came following reports that the president asked the former FBI director for his loyalty, which Comey declined to give. After leaked details of Comey’s conversations with Trump appeared in news reports, the former FBI director appeared on Capitol Hill to testify about his interactions with the president.

Comey detailed his in-person meetings and phone conversations with Trump, defending his account of events that included the president telling Comey he “hoped” the former FBI director would drop the investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn. Comey said he believed the request to be improper.

“Lordy, I hope there are tapes,” Comey said during the hearing, indicating he thought any possible recordings would verify his account of his conversations with Trump. The former FBI director created memos of all his interactions with Trump because he thought there was a possibility the president would lie about them.

If any presidential recordings were to exist, their destruction would be a crime.

Trump fired Comey last month, citing the ongoing FBI investigation into Russian involvement in the 2016 election. The president has decried Russia as “a made-up story” but has been unable to shake the investigation.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Related stories from Merced Sun Star

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Cheyenne Mahy is the Softball Player of the Year

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos