Michael Desa, 32, of Los Banos
Michael Desa, 32, of Los Banos Merced County Sheriff's Office
Michael Desa, 32, of Los Banos Merced County Sheriff's Office

Latest News

This Los Banos man stole a car, police say. And this car technology helped catch him

Thaddeus Miller

tmiller@mercedsun-star.com

September 08, 2017 11:20 AM

With an assist from a remote car-security company, the Los Banos police arrested a man this week who was in the driver's seat of a stolen car, according to officers.

The police were notified by OnStar security at about 8:48 a.m. Wednesday that a 2017 GMC Sierra reported stolen the previous evening was in the 700 block of Skylark Avenue with its ignition locked, according to police.

An officer found the car on Skylark Avenue with Michael Desa, 32, of Los Banos inside, according to police.

Also in the car was methamphetamine, a pipe and numerous shaved car keys, which are typically used to steal cars, police said. Desa is also on probation in Merced County.

He was booked into the Los Banos Police Department Jail without bail on suspicion of auto theft, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of burglary tools and violation of probation conditions, according to jail records.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Merced man, friends trek to Houston to help flood victims

Merced man, friends trek to Houston to help flood victims 2:10

Merced man, friends trek to Houston to help flood victims
Bus crash driver has first appearance in Merced Superior Court 0:36

Bus crash driver has first appearance in Merced Superior Court
Chowchilla ready for start of the season 1:53

Chowchilla ready for start of the season

View More Video