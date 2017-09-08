This Los Banos man stole a car, police say. And this car technology helped catch him

With an assist from a remote car-security company, the Los Banos police arrested a man this week who was in the driver's seat of a stolen car, according to officers.
The police were notified by OnStar security at about 8:48 a.m. Wednesday that a 2017 GMC Sierra reported stolen the previous evening was in the 700 block of Skylark Avenue with its ignition locked, according to police.
An officer found the car on Skylark Avenue with Michael Desa, 32, of Los Banos inside, according to police.
Also in the car was methamphetamine, a pipe and numerous shaved car keys, which are typically used to steal cars, police said. Desa is also on probation in Merced County.
He was booked into the Los Banos Police Department Jail without bail on suspicion of auto theft, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of burglary tools and violation of probation conditions, according to jail records.
