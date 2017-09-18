Atwater police arrests eight in theft investigations, police say

Atwater police arrested eight people in possession of stolen property and for other alleged crimes on Monday, officers said.
Police went to a residence in the 6900 block of Chestnut Lane in Winton about 9:30 a.m. Monday to follow up on a commercial burglary from Atwater Iron and Metal, police said.
Police found a stolen vehicle and drugs, officers said. Police arrested several people:
- Sherri Castillo, 53, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and a misdemeanor traffic warrant, police said.
- James Vann, 51, of Atwater on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle and a misdemeanor warrant.
- Mark Barnes, 27, of Atwater on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle and for two felony no-bail warrants.
- Anthony Victor, 49, of Winton on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle.
- Ronald Yates, 45, of Winton on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle.
- Sean Hogan, 27, of Atwater on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle and a misdemeanor probation violation warrant.
- Mitchell Caetano, 45, of Atwater on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle and a felony no-bail warrant.
Later that day at about noon, police took a stolen vehicle report in the 1500 block of Sycamore Avenue. After working leads, they arrested Lee Winzer, 26, of Merced on suspicion of vehicle theft, police said.
Vann, Victor and Yates are no longer in custody, according to Merced County Jail Records.
Barnes, Hogan and Caetano remain in custody, held without bail, records show. Winzer is held in lieu of $40,000 bail.
