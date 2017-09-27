Jason Vann, 46, of Atwater
Jason Vann, 46, of Atwater Merced
Jason Vann, 46, of Atwater Merced

Latest News

Here's who Atwater police say is responsible for several commercial burglaries

By Thaddeus Miller

tmiller@mercedsunstar.com

September 27, 2017 5:43 PM

Atwater police arrested a man Wednesday they say is responsible for multiple commercial burglaries.

Police said they developed information that Jason Vann, 46, of Merced, was involved in the burglaries. Investigators also say he stole a car. Officers searched several "known hideouts" in Atwater and Winton but could not find Vann, police said.

In an unrelated case, police arrested a woman, who said Vann might be in the 2000 block of Fern Street. Officers waited on that block in an unmarked car and spotted Vann in the driveway of a home.

He was taken into custody at gunpoint, police said. Vann was booked into the Merced County Jail on suspicion of burglary.

He's held in lieu of $25,000 bail, according to jail records.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Atwater man describes scene of Las Vegas mass shooting

Atwater man describes scene of Las Vegas mass shooting 1:27

Atwater man describes scene of Las Vegas mass shooting
Highlights of Turlock's 21-10 win over Buhach Colony 2:39

Highlights of Turlock's 21-10 win over Buhach Colony
Merced man, friends trek to Houston to help flood victims 2:10

Merced man, friends trek to Houston to help flood victims

View More Video