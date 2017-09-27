Here's who Atwater police say is responsible for several commercial burglaries

Atwater police arrested a man Wednesday they say is responsible for multiple commercial burglaries.
Police said they developed information that Jason Vann, 46, of Merced, was involved in the burglaries. Investigators also say he stole a car. Officers searched several "known hideouts" in Atwater and Winton but could not find Vann, police said.
In an unrelated case, police arrested a woman, who said Vann might be in the 2000 block of Fern Street. Officers waited on that block in an unmarked car and spotted Vann in the driveway of a home.
He was taken into custody at gunpoint, police said. Vann was booked into the Merced County Jail on suspicion of burglary.
He's held in lieu of $25,000 bail, according to jail records.
