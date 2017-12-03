Winton man killed after crashing into multiple almond trees in Merced County

A 24-year-old man from Winton was killed in a solo-vehicle crash on Sunday in Merced County, California Highway Patrol reported.
The man was driving a 2005 Mazda 3 southbound on Sultana Drive just west of Sunset Drive, Officer Eric Zuniga said. For an unknown reason, he drifted to the right and crashed into multiple almond trees.
It is unknown what time the crash occurred, Zuniga said, because the collision wasn’t reported until the driver was at the hospital.
Witnesses took the man to Mercy Medical Center, Zuniga said, and police received a call from the hospital at about 6:45 p.m.
There was major damage to the driver's side door, according to Zuniga. It is unknown if other people were in the car or injured.
The Winton man was wearing a seat belt, Zuniga said. It is unknown what speed he was going or if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.
