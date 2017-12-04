3-year-old girl struck by hit-and-run driver in Merced

A 3-year-old Merced girl was flown to Valley Children's Hospital in Madera on Monday after being struck by a car, according to police.
The girl, whose name was not released, was walking eastbound on 18th Street with her mother and siblings at about 3:40 p.m. and began to cross R Street, according to Officer Craig McKeeman.
A driver headed southbound on R Street ran a red light, witnesses said, according to police. The dark red or maroon Honda Accord struck the child, causing major injuries, police said.
The driver then fled the scene. The girl was flown by helicopter to Valley Children's Hospital, police said.
Officers are reviewing surveillance footage to try to identify the car, police said.
