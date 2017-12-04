3-year-old girl struck by hit-and-run driver in Merced

More Videos 0:32 3-year-old girl struck by car in Merced, suffers major injuries Pause 1:05 Fire burns home across street from Hilmar High 0:25 Watch the video that helped end a robbery spree in Merced 2:58 From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? 1:03 Solar eclipse 0:35 Demonstrators disrupt CSUS president's address 1:06 How to make a pinhole projector to view the solar eclipse 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 0:51 Winton man killed in Merced County crash 0:37 Merced child hit by car while walking home from school Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

3-year-old girl struck by car in Merced, suffers major injuries A 3-year-old girl suffered major injuries after she was struck by a maroon Honda Accord on R and 18 Streets in Merced on Monday Dec. 4, 2017, the Merced Police Department reported. mvelez@mercedsun-star.com A 3-year-old girl suffered major injuries after she was struck by a maroon Honda Accord on R and 18 Streets in Merced on Monday Dec. 4, 2017, the Merced Police Department reported. mvelez@mercedsun-star.com sjansen@mercedsunstar.com

A 3-year-old girl suffered major injuries after she was struck by a maroon Honda Accord on R and 18 Streets in Merced on Monday Dec. 4, 2017, the Merced Police Department reported. mvelez@mercedsun-star.com sjansen@mercedsunstar.com