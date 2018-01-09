A gun found by Merced County Sheriff's deputies on Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, during the pursuit of a 17-year-old carjacker, according to deputies.
Driver, 17, chased by Merced deputies after carjacking

By Thaddeus Miller

January 09, 2018 01:46 PM

A 17-year-old was arrested after allegedly carjacking someone in Delhi before leading Merced County deputies in a pursuit, the sheriff's office said Tuesday.

A driver in the area of Mediterranean Avenue and King Street in Delhi reported being carjacked around 9:45 p.m. on Monday, deputies said. A deputy found the green 1999 Honda Accord minutes later, the sheriff's office said, and began to pursue it.

A 17-year-old driving the car crashed it in the area of Highway 99 and Bradbury Road, before he ran from the scene, according to deputies. Two other deputies arrived and they setup a perimeter around the area.

The teen was found and so was a pistol, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff’s office has implemented a new shift schedule which doubles the number of deputies on patrol during peak hours, according to the sheriff's office. Officials attributed the new schedule with the success in catching the fleeing teenager.

