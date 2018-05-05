Have you seen this man? Atwater police are seeking him for Circle K cash theft

Atwater police are looking for a person who reportedly stole a "large amount of cash" from a Circle K.
The theft happened just before noon Friday at the Circle K store on Sycamore Avenue in Atwater, according to a news release.
Police described the suspect as a black male adult who was last seen driving out of the store's parking lot in a small white pickup truck. Authorities released surveillance footage photos of the suspect and the truck.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact the police department at 209-357-6396 and ask for Officer Anthony Cardoza, or call detectives at 209-357-6394
