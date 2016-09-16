Births (09/17/2016)

Mariano Malagon and Amanda Freeman announce the birth of their son Noah Balbino Malagon on Sept. 1 – 9 pounds, 5 ounces, 20 inches long.
Eydel and Chelsea Olmos announce the birth of their son Milo Eydel Olmos on Sept. 1 – 7 pounds, 2 ounces, 19.5 inches long.
Breighann Garcia and Desmond Williams announce the birth of their son Desmond Christopher Williams on Sept. 2 – 5 pounds, 11 ounces, 20 inches long.
Rick Meza and Nataly Ramos announce the birth of their son Aaron Ezequiel Meza on Sept. 2 – 7 pounds, 8 ounces, 21.5 inches long.
Courtney Conn and Stephen Koble announce the birth of their son Landon Thomas Koble on Sept. 3 – 7 pounds, 1 ounce, 20 inches long.
Travis and Rotem Eckman announce the birth of their son Noam Uriel McKay Eckman on Sept. 3 – 8 pounds, 6 ounces, 21 inches long.
April Glegg and Benjamin Villalovos announce the birth of their son Orlando Curtis Villalovos on Sept. 3 – 7 pounds, 4 ounces, 20.5 inches long.
CW Smith and Alexandra Jones-Smith announce the birth of their daughter Emerson Rose Smith on Sept. 4 – 8 pounds, 12 ounces, 21 inches long.
Michelle and Larry Ramirez announce the birth of the son Mathew Jack Ramirez on Sept. 6 – 8 pounds, 4 ounces, 21.5 inches long.
Robert Chavez and Rosa Muniz announce the birth of their daughter Isabelle Chavez on Sept. 6 – 8 pounds, 1 ounce, 21 inches long.
