Births (10/01/16)

Victoria Casado and John Barragan announced the birth of their son Jonah Michael Barragan on Sept. 12 – 5 pounds, 9 ounces and 18 inches long.
Jordan Hernandez and Sonja Hernandez announced the birth of their daughter Rogan Lilo Hernandez on Sept. 14 – 7 pounds, 14 ounces and 21 inches long.
Vanessa Vega announced the birth of her son Zachary Mikel Cortes on Sept. 15 – 8 pounds, 4 ounces and 21 inches long.
Mick and Kelli Brinlee announced the birth of their daughter Amelia Aubry Brinlee on Sept. 15 – 6 pounds, 10 ounces and 21 inches long.
Jerry and Victoria Hernandez announced the birth of their son Robert Joseph Hernandez on Sept. 16 – 9 pounds, 15 ounces and 20 1/2 inches long.
Amy Scott and Lucas Contreras announced the birth of their son Benjamin Jude Contreras on Sept. 19 – 5 pounds, 13 ounces and 18 inches long.
Nancy and Por Vang announced the birth of their daughter Arielle Mila Vang on Sept. 20 – 8 pounds, 3 ounces and 22 inches long.
Phillip Logan Sr. and Sandra Nuñez announced the birth of their daughter Madison Isabella Logan on Sept. 20 – 7 pounds, 13 ounces and 20 inches long.
Jason Belton and Jacky Salinas announced the birth of their son Jaxson Ryder Belton on Sept. 21 – 6 pounds, 8 ounces and 20 inches long.
Jose Reyes and Jailenne Castro announced the birth of their daughter Jazlynn Annelise Reyes on Sept. 21 – 7 pounds, 15 ounces and 20 1/2 inches long.
Michael Espinoza and Sony Younn announced the birth of their son Emmitt Atticus Espinoza on Sept. 22 – 7 pounds, 11 ounces and 20 1/4 inches long.
Jon and Alicia Cruickshanks announced the birth of their daughter Makenzie Rae Cruickshanks on Sept. 14 – 8 pounds, 5 ounces and 20 inches long.
Comments