Births (10/08/2016)

Cassandra Drum and Larryl Herrod announced the birth of their daughter Raylah Herrod on Sept. 19- 6 pounds, 6 ounces and 19 inches long.
Joshua and Nicole Brown announced the birth of their son Kenny Edward Brown on Sept. 26- 7 pounds, 4 ounces and 21 inches long.
Victoria and William George announced the birth of their son Ca’Priest Keon’tae George on Sept. 26- 7 pounds, 12 ounces and 20 inches long.
Artie Mattes and Katie Morris announced the birth of their daughter Patricia Ann Morris-Mattes on Sept. 26- 9 pounds, 3 ounces and 22 inches long.
Francesca Hernandez and Jesus Simental announced the birth of their daughter Nova Jean Marylou Simental on Sept. 27- 7 pounds, 12 ounces and 20 1/2 inches long.
Trevor and Haley Smith announced the birth of their daughter Arley Lynn Smith on Sept. 28- 4 pounds, 14 ounces and 18 3/4 inches long.
Donovan Hogan announced the birth of his son David Christian Matthews-Maiden on Sept. 29- 6 pounds, 5 ounces and 19 inches long.
Jessica and Jesse Nickerson announced the birth of their son Josiah Jesse Nickerson on Sept. 22- 9 pounds, 2 ounces and 20 inches long.
Allison Foursha and Michael Ward announced the birth of their daughter Isabella Ward on Sept. 23- 7 pounds, 9 ounces and 21 inches long.
Miramar Hernandez and Adrez Tomas announced the birth of their son Aariel Ivan Hernandez Tomas on Sept. 23- 7 pounds, 11 ounces and 20 inches long.
Margarita Hernandez and Juan Carlos Ochoa announced the birth of their son Carmine Juan Carlos Ochoa on Sept. 24- 6 pounds, 6 ounces and 20 inches long.
Abel and Araceli Gonzalez announced the birth of their son Daniel Gonzalez on Sept. 24- 6 pounds, 13 ounces and 19 inches long.
Amelia Baiza and Armando Garibay announced the birth of their son Ethan Jacob Garibay on Sept. 24- 9 pounds, 7 ounces and 19 1/2 inches long.
