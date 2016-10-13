Births (10/15/16)

Melissa Thompson and Eric Gomes announced the birth of their son Jackson Alan Gomes on Sept. 25 – 7 pounds, 15 ounces and 20 inches long.
Robert Flores and Felysha Veredas announced the birth of their son Sebastian Manuel Flores on Sept. 29 – 9 pounds, 5 ounces and 19 inches long.
Kristin Marques Garcia and Kevin Barros announced the birth of their son Hayden Anibal Barros on Sept. 29 – 7 pounds, 7 ounces and 20 1/2 inches long.
Jesus Santiago Galvez and Viridiana Suarez announced the birth of their son Bryan Galvez on Sept. 30 – 7 pounds, 3 ounces, 20 1/2 inches long.
Ashley and Manny Machado announced the birth of their daughter Olive Amelia Machado on Oct. 1 – 12 pounds, 7 ounces and 20 inches long.
Alexandra Sanchez and Danny Martinez announced the birth of their son Jayden Isaiah Martinez on Oct. 1 – 7 pounds, 9 ounces and 20 inches long.
Dezeray Zavala and Robert Rabadan announced the birth of their son Robert Ildefonso Rabadan on Oct. 1 – 6 pounds, 8 ounces and 20 inches long.
Eric Correa and Kristen Ott announced the birth of their daughter Iris West Correa on Oct. 1 – 7 pounds, 6 ounces and 20 inches long.
Justin and Amanda Wilson announced the birth of their daughter Kayden Marie Wilson on Oct. 1 – 6 pounds, 6 ounces and 20 1/2 inches long.
Mercedes Lynn Cisneros and Mark Wayne Williams announced the birth of their daughter Emily Cheyenne Williams on Oct. 1 – 6 pounds, 10 ounces and 20 inches long.
Joseph and Georgina Rose announced the birth of their son Oliver Reuben Rose on Oct. 1 – 7 pounds, 11 ounces and 21 inches long.
Zeila Judy Alvarez Silva and Daniel Velazquez announced the birth of their son Daniel Alexander Velazquez on Oct. 3 – 8 pounds, 7 ounces and 22 inches long.
Tiffany Perry and Christopher Dunn announced the birth of their son on Oct. 3 – 8 pounds, 9 ounces and 21 inches long.
Dao Thao and Shao Chang announced the birth of their son Nicholas Kennedy Chang on Oct. 4 – 7 pounds, 9 ounces and 20 1/2 inches long.
B and Jackylne Buehner-Alvarez announced the birth of their daughter Kamryn Aurora Buehner – Alvarez on Oct. 5 – 7 pounds, 7 ounces and 20 1/2 inches long.
Marco and Erika Raya announced the birth of their daughter Alina Lizette Raya on Oct. 6 – 6 pounds, 12 ounces and 19 inches long.
