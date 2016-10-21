Births (10/22/2016)

Gabriel Ybarra and Destiny Gonzales announced the birth of their daughter Abigail Delilah Ybarra on Oct. 4- 7 pounds, 1 ounce and 10 1/2 inches long.
Brenda Diane Libecki announced the birth of her son Jettson Allen Libecki on Oct. 6- 9 pounds, 3 ounces and 21 inches long.
Liveth and Victor Barragan announced the birth of their son Tyler Barragan on Oct. 6- 7 pounds, 9 ounces and 20 1/4 inches long.
Evette Montes and Salem Haithcock announced the birth of their son Mateo Juni Haithcock on Oct. 6- 6 pounds, 12 ounces and 20 inches long.
Juan Cortez and Juana Mateo announced the birth of their son Darian Jani Cortez on Oct. 7- 6 pounds, 14 ounces and 20 inches long.
John and Hannah Sexawer announced the birth of their daughter Krissy Nicole Sexawer on Oct. 7- 6 pounds, 5 ounces and 181/2 inches long.
David and Maria Perez announced the birth of their daughter Isabella Perez on Oct. 7- 4 pounds, 1 ounce and 17 3/4 inches long.
Eduardo and Maria Tapia announced the birth of their son Eduardo Serafin Tapia on Oct. 7- 9 pounds, 5 ounces and 21 inches long.
Dusty and Katie Hamlin announced the birth of their daughter Kenzie Grace Hamlin on Oct. 8- 9 pounds, 11 ounces and 22 inches long.
Malena Ortiz and Andrew Delgado announced the birth of their son Ethan Anthony Delgado on Oct. 9- 6 pounds, 13 ounces and 21 1/2 inches long.
Andrew Odgers and Lisa Wood announced the birth of their daughter Vivian Rose Odgers on Oct. 11- 7 pounds, 5 ounces and 20 inches long.
Josh and Heidi Pedrozo announced the birth of their daughter Lucille Barbara on Oct. 11- 6 pounds, 9 ounces and 19 1/2 inches long.
Juliana Pulido and Alejandro Lozano announced the birth of their son Julian Lozano on Oct. 11- 8 pounds, 6 ounces and 21 inches long.
Robert and Sarah Hernandez announced the birth of their daughter Arianna Everleigh Hernandez on Oct. 11- 5 pounds, 13 ounces and 19 inches long.
David Michael Vallo and Brooke Olivia Escalante announced the birth of their son Sonny James Vallo on Oct. 13- 6 pounds, 3 ounces and 18 inches long.
