Announcements & Celebrations

October 26, 2016 4:19 PM

Births (10/29/2016)

Kristen James Dudley and Dustin Donathan announced the birth of their son Dillyn Wayne Donathan on Oct. 13 – 7 pounds, 1 ounce and 19 1/2 inches long.

Chelsie Milner and Nicholas Farley announced the birth of their daughter Zoey Katherine Marie Farley in Oct. 14 – 8 pounds, 14 ounces and 22 inches long.

Robert and Chantel Barrola announced the birth of their daughter Incz Irene Barrola on Oct. 14 – 8 pounds, 8 ounces and 21 inches long.

David and Tiffany Kalua Adams announced the birth of their son Rhydian Jedikyah Marcel Rudy Kalua Adams on Oct. 16 – 7 pounds and 21 1/2 inches long.

Karina and Rene Sanchez announced the birth of their daughter Julieta Rose Sanchez on Oct. 17 – 6 pounds, 8 ounces and 20 inches long.

Juan and Hajlee Hernandez announced the birth of their son Karsyn Juan Hernandez on Oct. 19 – 9 pounds, 14 ounces and 21 3/4 inches long.

Jonathan Boyett and Kristine Nunes announced the birth of their son Cooper Eli Boyett on Oct. 19 – 6 pounds, 6 ounces and 19 1/2 inches long.

Baldemar and Jessica Mejia announced the birth of their son Artemis Clyde Mejia on Oct. 20 – 6 pounds, 15 ounces and 19 1/2 inches long.

Rodney and Ashley Shepherd announced the birth of their son Rodney James Shepherd Jr. on Oct. 20 – 7 pounds, 13 ounces and 20 1/2 inches long.

Abhiggan Sengupta and Sreemoyee Sengubta Mukherjee announced the birth of their son Mivaan Sengupta on Oct. 14 – 7 pounds, 1 ounce and 20 1/2 inches long.

Announcements & Celebrations

Comments

