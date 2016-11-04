Births (11/05/16)

Sarah L. Peralta and Anthony J. Hernandez announced the birth of their daughter Sapphira Rhoz Peralta on Oct. 20 – 6 pounds, 9 ounces and 20 inches long.
Tina Capizzi and Charles Baker Jarvis announced the birth of their son Luca Valentino Capizzi-Jarvis on Oct. 21 – 6 pounds and 19 inches long.
Esperanza Duran and Manuel Saenz Jr. announced the birth of their son Manuel Sanez III on Oct. 21 – 7 pounds, 2 ounces and 20 1/2 inches long.
Michael and Melissa Yonan announced the birth of their daughter Lucy Marie Yonan on Oct. 21 – 6 pounds, 5 ounces and 19 1/2 inches long.
Alex and Viktoira Parker announced the birth of their son Eli Anders Parker on Oct. 22 – 9 pounds, 3 ounces and 21 inches long.
Heidi Purdy and Jesse Flores announced the birth of their son Benjamin Wayne Purdy Aguirre on Oct. 22 – 9 pounds, 7 ounces and 20 inches long.
Jorge and Crystal Martinez announced the birth of their daughter Gianna Nicole Mertinez on Oct. 22 – 7 pounds, 7 ounces and 19 1/2 inches long.
Destiny and Crisofher Triston announced the birth of their son Mason A. Triston on Oct. 23 – 7 pounds, 15 ounces and 21 inches long.
Maria Salazar announced the birth of her daughter Emma Rei Chavez on Oct. 23 – 8 pounds, 9 ounces and 22 1/2 inches long.
Yessenia Benavidez and David M. Benavidez announced the birth of their son Adriel David Benavidez on Oct. 24 – 6 pounds, 11 ounces and 20 inches long.
Alejandro Avaiza and Guadalupe Ponseca announced the birth of their son Julian Alejandro Avaiza on Oct. 24 – 5 pounds, 13 ounces and 19 1/2 inches long.
Veronica Morales and Ernesto Martinez announced the birth of their daughter Olivia Martinez on Oct. 25 – 6 pounds, 8 ounces and 19 inches long.
Jason and Celeste Walker announced the birth of their daughter Maryjane Elise Walker on Oct. 26 – 7 pounds, 15 ounces and 19 1/2 inches long.
Sonnetta Gunnels and Devin Anthony announced the birth of their daughter Michaela Faith Anthony on Oct. 17 – 5 pounds, 15 ounces and 20 inches long.
