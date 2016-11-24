Births (11/26/2016)

Luis Ramirez and Josie Barreno announced the birth of their son Ivan Antonio Ramirez on Nov. 17- 8 pounds, 1 ounce and 21 1/2 inches long.
Vanessa Calderón and Juan Jesse Rodríguez announced the birth of their daughter Evelyn Sofia Rodríguez on Nov. 10- 7 pounds, 5 ounces and 19 1/2 inches long.
Scotty Wayne Norman and Crystal Marie Aragon announced the birth of their daughter Mia Patricia Marie Norman on Nov. 12- 6 pounds, 15 ounces and 19 3/4 inches long.
Jaycee Alameda and Leslie Marchese announced the birth of their son Xavier Amadeus Alameda on Nov. 15- 9 pounds, 3 ounces and 21 inches long.
Luis Miguel Meza and Maria Del Rocio Garcia Lopez announced the birth of their son Luis Angel Meza Garcia on Nov. 15- 9 pounds and 21 1/2 inches long.
Monica White and Jonathan Slaton announced the birth of their son Westley Michael Slaton on Nov. 15- 6 pounds, 3 ounces and 18 3.4 inches long.
Michael Byrd-Mays and Candice Black announced the birth of their son Carter King Byrd-Mays on Nov. 15- 9 pounds, 1 ounce and 20 3/4 inches long.
Chad and Zandra Villanueva announced the birth of their daughter Sarah Elizabeth Villanueva on Nov. 16- 6 pounds. 14 ounces and 19 inches long.
