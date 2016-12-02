Births (12/03/2016)

Aaron and Tonya Freitas announced the birth of their daughter Kinsley Harlow Freitas on Nov. 7- 6 pounds, 11 ounces and 19 inches long.
Philip McNutt and Kimberly Euoch announced the birth of their son Andre John McNutt on Nov. 18- 8 pounds, 5 ounces and 21 inches long.
Jeanette and Lucas Walls announced the birth of their son Gavin Robert Walls on Nov. 19- 7 pounds, 1 ounce and 19 1/4 inches long.
Ketsana Syhaphom and Stephanie Valenzuela announced the birth of their daughter Zoee Ketsanie Syhaphom- 1 pound and 9 ounces and 10 inches long.
Justina and Ricardo Carrillo announced the birth of their daughter Jenica Louise Carrillo on Nov. 22- 8 pounds, 6 ounces and 20 inches long.
Manuel and Marisol Echevarria announced the birth of their daughter Isabella Echevarria on Nov. 22- 7 pounds, 13 ounces and 20 inches long.
Horacio and Crystal Garcilazo announced the birth of their son Colton Garcilazo on Nov. 22- 8 pounds and 21 inches long.
Michele and Raymond Perez announced the birth of their son Xavier Paul Perez on Nov. 22- 7 pounds, 14 ounces and 21 inches long.
Angelica Martinez and Joshua Dixon announced the birth of their son Joshua Michael Dixon on Nov. 24- 8 pounds, 5 ounces and 20 1/2 inches long.
