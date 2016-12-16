Births (12/17/2016)

Miguel A. Lopez-Berber and Virginia B. Lopez announced the birth of their daughter Mirai Leonor Lopez-Berber on Dec. 1 – 7 pounds, 11 ounces and 20 inches long.
Keith and Katie Chambers announced the birth of their daughter Averie Elaine Chambers on Dec. 2 – 7 pounds, 6 ounces and 20 inches long.
Sara May and Buck Wade Heater announced the birth of their son Jaxson Quinn Heater on Dec. 2 – 5 pounds, 9 ounces and 19 inches long.
Alma and Adrian Aguilar announced the birth of their daughter Aleah Aguilar on Dec. 2 – 7 pounds, 9 ounces and 20 1.4 inches long.
Gema Falcon and Jabriel Gant announced the birth of their son Jeremiah Jahziel Falcon-Gant on Dec. 3 – 6 pounds, 15 ounces and 20 inches long.
Jacqueline Pigg and Duvon Coleman announced the birth of their daughter Kianah Vondrea Coleman on Dec. 4 – 7 pounds, 9 ounces and 20 inches long.
Vivian Cortinas and Daniel Urquizo announced the birth of their daughter Aman Rae Urquizo on Dec. 4 – 7 pounds, 10 ounces and 20 inches long.
Chad Smith and Courtney Ragus announced the birth of their son Declan Ryker-Garrett Smith on Dec. 4 – 7 pounds, 12 ounces and 20 3/4 inches long.
Jasmine and Donald Hiser announced the birth of their son Joseph Donald on Dec. 5 – 6 pounds, 12 ounces and 19 inches long.
Isaac Henry Friend and Rachiel Lyn Freeman announced the birth of their son Isaac Reese Maurice on Dec. 6 – 7 pounds, 9 ounces and 20 inches long.
Lourdes Eddith Rodriguez and Jose Noe Bojas announced the birth of their daughter Emma Rainn Bojas-Rodriguez on Dec. 6 – 8 pounds, 3 ounces and 20 inches long.
Forest and Sophia Marchese announced the birth of their son Jude Ethan Marchese on Dec. 6 – 10 pounds and 22 inches long.
Scott and Felicia Bush announced the birth of their daughter Emiko Rose Ramirez Bush on Dec. 7 – 6 pounds, 7 ounces and 19 inches long.
Adrian Perez and Brittany Velasquez announced the birth of their son Carmelo Eduardo Perez on Dec. 7 – 8 pounds, 7 ounces and 20 inches long.
