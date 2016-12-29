Births (12/31/2016)

Antonia and Daniel Gonzalez announced the birth of their son Khalil Elliot Gonzalez on Dec. 15 – 8 pounds and 20 1.2 inches long.
Yer and Vong Chang announced the birth of their son Gaten Francis Zoo Tshaj Chang on Dec. 16 – 7 pounds, 12 ounces and 20 inches long.
Shannon and Andrew Machado announced the birth of their son Connor Jeremiah Machado on Dec. 16 – 9 pounds, 1 ounce and 20 1.2 inches long.
David and Monica Iniguez announced the birth of their son David Iniguez II on Dec. 16 – 4 pounds, 13 ounces and 18 inches long.
Lindsey Colburn and Joseph Michael Richards announced the birth of their son Brayen Michael Richards on Dec. 16 – 7 pounds, 11 ounces and 20 3.4 inches long.
Roman and Cynthia Granado announced the birth of their son Misael Granado on Dec. 18 – 6 pounds, 8 ounces and 21 inches long.
Jessica Wilcher announced the birth of her son Zayden Robert Wilcher on Dec. 18 – 7 pounds, 10 ounces and 18 inches long.
Jorge and Juanita Linares announced the birth of their daughter Arlett Linares on Dec. 18 – 6 pounds, 5 ounces and 19 inches long.
Patrick and Atalie Womble announced the birth of their son Alexander Jefferson Womble on Dec. 18 – 7 pounds, 8 ounces and 20 inches long.
Savina Cruz and Noel Rojas announced the birth of their son Noel Christopher Rojas Jr. on Dec. 18 – 7 pounds, 15 ounces and 22 inches long.
Samantha Prothro and Abraham Novoa announced the birth of their daughter Scarlett Marie Novoa on Dec. 19 – 6 pounds, 1 ounce and 18 inches long.
Eric Holloway and Janelle Leisure announced the birth of their twins Aaron Holloway – 6 pounds, 1 ounce and 19 1/2 inches long – and Erielle Marie Holloway – 5 pounds, 11 ounces and 18 1/2 inches long – on Dec. 20.
Sean Abrao and Myrissa Bewley announced the birth of their daughter Peyton Claire Abrao on Dec. 21 – 7 pounds, 11 ounces and 20 inches long.
Ricardo Martinez and Victoria Oseguera announced the birth of their son Mason Santos Martinez on Dec. 21 – 8 pounds, 6 ounces and 20 1.2 inches long.
Isabel and Mario Nieto Jr. announced the birth of their son Josiah Maximiliano Solorio Nieto on Dec. 21 – 7 pounds and 19 inches long.
Rebecca L. Buffer and Cersain Lujan announced the birth of their son Creyson Finn Lujan on Dec. 22 – 8 pounds and 22 1.4 inches long.
Cynthia and Steve Uribe announced the birth of their son Caleb Mateo Uribe on Dec. 24 – 8 pounds, 2 ounces and 19 3/4 inches long.
