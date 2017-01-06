Births (01/07/2017)

Paul and Stella Jones announced the birth of their daughter Izabelle Rogue Krisenia Jones on Dec. 22- 7 pounds, 1 ounce and 19 inches long.
Lorena Hernandez and Eric Molina announced the birth of their son Ayden Exavior Molina Hernandez on Dec. 23- 6 pounds, 6 ounces and 20 inches long.
Edgar Lara and Isabel Lara announced the birth of their son Gael Lara on Dec. 23- 7 pounds, 1 ounce and 21 inches long.
Robert Lee Maule and Michelle Garcia announced the birth of their son Robert Lee Maule Jr. on Dec. 24- 8 pounds, 10 ounces and 21 inches long.
Luz Marie and Manuel Torres announced the birth of their daughter Lizbeth Torres on Dec. 24- 7 pounds, 1 ounce and 18 1/2 inches long.
Alexis Ramirez and Jose Xavier Ramos announced the birth of their daughter Leia Zulane Ramos on Dec. 25- 7 pounds and 19 3/4 inches long.
Agustin and Flor Alvarado announced the birth of their daughter Evelyn Rosalie Alvarado on Dec. 26- 8 pounds, 10 ounces and 18 1/2 inches long.
Garrett and Hannah Martin announced the birth of their son Bennett Anderson on Dec. 26- 8 pounds and 20 1/2 inches long.
Maria and Isai Tellez announced the birth of their son Liam Tellez on Dec. 26- 9 pounds, 5 ounces and 21 inches long.
Stacie Dabbs and Danny Guzman announced the birth of their son Crosby Daniel Guzman on Dec. 26- 8 pounds, 10 ounces and 21 inches long.
Melissa Foster and James Sanchez announced the birth of their daughter Jessie JoAnne Sanchez on Dec. 26- 6 pounds, 11 ounces and 20 1/2 inches long.
Briana Romero and Ricardo Musquiz Jr. announced the birth of their daughter Leilani Eliana Romero-Musquiz on Dec. 27- 7 pounds, 4 ounces and 19 1/2 inches long.
Eric and Stefanie Marie Leyva announced the birth of their son Matthew Eric Leyva on Dec. 27- 8 pounds and 20 3/4 inches long.
Phoenica Salove and Larry Thomas Jr. announced the birth of their daughter YeeShai Thomas on Dec. 27- 5 pounds, 12 ounces and 19 1/2 inches long.
Shavonne Wielandt and Jose Luis Rodriguez Jr. announced the birth of their daughter Susan Orla Rodriguez on Dec. 27- 6 pounds, 15 ounces and 19 inches long.
Nick and Francesca Fordice announced the birth of their Jeffery John Fordice on Dec. 29- 6 pounds, 14 ounces and 19 inches long.
