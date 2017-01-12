Births (01/14/2017)

Joel and Angie Schone announced the birth of their daughter Gemma Violet Schone on Dec. 28 - 7 pounds, 10 ounces and 19 inches long.
Steven McMurry and Casandra Moreno announced the birth of their daughter Ariella Brielle McMurry on Dec. 29 - 6 pounds, 13 ounces and 20 inches long.
Brandee Tresner and Liam McMichael announced the birth of their daughter Tallulah Sage McMichael on Dec. 29 - 8 pounds, 4 ounces and 21 inches long.
Alexa Bueno and John Martinez announced the birth of their son Jorge Maximus Martinez on Dec. 29 - 8 pounds, 3 ounces and 20 1/4 inches long.
Junelle Alvarez and Aaron Martin announced the birth of their daughter Noraa Eliza Martin on Dec. 30 - 7 pounds, 11 ounces and 20 1/2 inches long.
Tina Marie Hobson and Trayance Johnson announces the birth of their son Trayvion Johnson on Dec. 30 - 6 pounds, 15 ounces ans 20 1/4 inches long.
Frank and Amber Hassett announced the birth of their daughter Drew Olive Hassett on Dec. 30 - 8 pounds, 4 ounces and 20 3/4 inches long.
Andrea Lua and Samuel Reyes announced the birth of their son Jovanie Zion Reyes on Dec. 31 - 8 pounds, 15 ounces and 22 inches long.
Andres and Jessica Gabriola announced the birth of their son Emanuel Andres Gabriola on Dec. 31 - 6 pounds, 9 inches and 20 1/2 inches long.
Leticia Garcia and Humberto Cazarez Suarez announced the birth of their son Leo Humberto Cazarez Garcia on Dec. 31 - 7 pounds, 8 ounces ad 21 inches long.
Misty and Steven Gonzales announced the birth of their son Caydence Danny Gonzales on Jan. 1 - 6 pounds, 8 ounces and 20 1/2 inches long.
Ricky Lucero and Brenda Cortez-Lucero announced the birth of their son Erick Ilian Lucero on Jan. 1 - 7 pounds, 10 ounces and 20 1/2 inches long.
Isaac Vallejo and Dawnette Garcia-Toa announced the birth of their daughter Zamiyah Malia Vallejo-Toa on Jan. 1 - 8 pounds and 20 inches long.
Adrianna and Juan Carlos Iñiguez announced the birth of their son Gían Carlos Iñiguez on Jan. 2 - 10 pounds, 6 ounces and 22 inches long.
Enrique and Monique Angeles announced the birth of their daughter Aubrey Mila Angeles on Jan. 2 - 6 pounds, 14 ounces and 20 1/2 inches long.
Kristin and Nathan Goodwin announced the birth of their daughter Emma Sue Goodwin on Jan. 5 - 6 pounds, 15 ounces and 19 1/4 inches long.
Laura Zuniga and Gilberto Leon announced the birth of their daughter Jelena Leon on Jan. 5 - 8 pounds, 3 ounces and 20 1/2 inches long.
Varinder and Puneet Atwal announced the birth of their son Arjun Singh Atwal on Jan. 5 - 7 pounds, 6 ounces and 20 inches long.
