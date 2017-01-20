Births (01/21/2017)

Donna and Nick Brand announced the birth of their daughter Klaire Marie Brand on Jan. 6- 9 pounds 6 ounces and 21 inches long.
Adrian Diego Calderon and Jasmine Mancilla announced the birth of their daughter Nevaeh Alayna Calderon on Jan. 6- 7 pounds, 1 ounce and 20 1/2 inches long.
Vernon Bowie and Rosanna Gamez announced the birth of their son Quentin Lamont Bowie on Jan. 6- 8 pounds, 7 ounces and 21 inches long.
Destiny Miranda and Ayrton Fleitz announced the birth of their daughter Marcelene Reign Fleitz-Miranda on Jan. 7- 6 pounds and 18 inches long.
Andy Miranda and Jasmin Rodriguez announced the birth of their son Andy Miranda Jr. on Jan. 8- 7 pounds, 7 ounces and 19 inches long.
Kevin and Savannah Chance announced the birth of their son Kelton Richard James Chance on Jan. 9- 10 pounds, 7 ounces and 22 inches long.
Rodolpho Ruiz and Sierra Avila announced the birth of their son Jason West Ruiz on Jan. 9- 7 pounds, 9 ounces and 20 inches long.
Jose and Judith Urvina announced the birth of their daughter Sonya Janel Urvina on Jan. 9- 6 pounds, 12 ounces and 19 inches long.
Bryttany Kelly and Keiyon Reyna announced the birth of their son Mekhi Raimykel Reyna on Jan. 10- 7 pounds, 3 ounces and 20 inches long.
Victor Flores and Amanda Elam announced the birth of their son Victor Joaquin Flores on Jan. 10- 6 ponds, 7 ounces and 19 1/2 inches long.
Francisco Servin and Debra Absher announced the birth of their daughter Alanna Alexia Servin on Jan. 10- 8 pounds, 4 ounces and 19 1/2 inches long.
William Metcalf and Lisa Lusk announced the birth of their son William Lee Metcalf on Jan. 11- 6 pounds, 8 ounces and 21 1/2 inches long.
Michael and Krystina Guerrero announced the birth of their son Julian Aiden Guerrero on Jan. 11- 6 pounds, 6 ounces and 19 inches long.
Maria Martinez and Jose Ortegon Jr. announced the birth of their son Ezekiel Justice Ortegon on Jan. 12- 8 pounds, 12 ounces and 20 1/2 inches long.
Autumn Brantley and Andrew Cavanah announced the birth of their daughter April Raine Cavanah on Jan. 12- 6 pounds, 3 ounces ad 19 inches long.
Adrian and Lindsey Espinosa announced the birth of their son Connor Edward Espinosa on Jan. 12- 8 pounds, 13 ounces and 20 1/4 inches long.
Cristian and Heather Guirao announced the birth of their daughter Kyleigh Marie Guirao on Jan. 13- 9 pounds and 20 1/2 inches long.
