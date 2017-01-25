Announcements & Celebrations

January 25, 2017 4:29 PM

Births (01/28/17)

Kevin Vue and Tzeu Moua announced the birth of their son Cedrik Tufeng Vue on Jan. 19 – 6 pounds, 3 ounces and 19 inches long.

Fernando Nava and Amaris Rodriguez announced the birth of their son Jayden Anthony Nava on Jan. 19 – 6 pounds, 11 ounces and 19 inches long.

Carlos and Nancy Leon announced the birth of their daughter Olivia Esther Leon on Jan. 18 – 8 pounds, 5 ounces and 10 3/4 inches long.

Kimberly Bryant and Christopher Hogue announced the birth of their son Caiden Michael Hogue on Jan. 18 – 9 pounds, 4 ounces and 21 1/2 inches long.

Brandon and Sabrina Aguirre announced the birth of their daughter Sarai Imogen Aguirre on Jan. 17 – 7 pounds, 15 ounces and 20 inches long.

Loretta Rodriguez announced the birth of her daughter Isabella Darlene Caraballo on Jan. 16 – 7 pounds, 2 ounces and 19 inches long.

Kevin Salgado and Joslin McDaris announced the birth of their daughter Hailey Lou Salgado on Jan. 15 – 7 pounds, 14 ounces and 21 inches long.

Makayla Grissom and Adrian Gonzalez announced the birth of their daughter Ariah Elizabeth Gonzalez on Jan. 14 – 7 pounds, 11 ounces and 20  1/4 inches long.

Jesse Maldonado and Gardenia Aquino announced the birth of their daughter Sophia Marie Maldonado on Jan. 14 – 6 pounds, 8 ounces and 19 1/4 inches long.

Corissa Gonzalez and Anthony Nolen announced the birth of their son Anthony Jeremiah Nolen on Jan. 13 – 6 pounds, 15 ounces and 19 1/2 inches long.

