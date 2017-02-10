Births (02/11/2017)

Jenah and Sabrina Martinez announced the birth of their son Zavyr Lee Martinez on Jan. 31- 7 pounds, 1 ounce and 19 3/4 inches long.
Amanda Oseguera and Salomon Soto announced the birth of their daughter Athena Michelle Soto on Jan. 31- 7 pounds, 13 ounces and 19 inches long.
Eric Gill and Laurie O’Brien announced the birth of their son Caiden Matthew Gill on Feb. 1- 6 pounds, 15 ounces and 20 inches long.
Roman Fernandez and Jocelyne Fernandez announced the birth of their daughter Kira Fernandez on Feb. 1- 7 pounds, 6 ounces and 21 inches long.
Lynda Rodriguez and Emilio Rodriguez announced the birth of their son Emilio George Rodriguez on Feb. 2- 7 pounds, 1 ounce and 19 inches long.
Amanda and Justin Hill announced the birth of their daughter Hazel Marie Hill on Feb. 2- 4 pounds, 14 ounces and 18 inches long.
Oscar Garcia and Analleli Leon announced the birth of their daughter Angel Garcia on Jan. 26- 8 pounds, 12 ounces and 21 1/2 inches long
Christian Aramburu and Marisol Coria announced the birth of their son Rafael Coria Aramburu on Jan. 26- 6 pounds, 13 ounces and 19 inches long.
Cory and Brandi Hooker announced the birth of their son Caden Louis Hooker on Jan. 27- 6 pounds, 14 ounces and 19 inches long.
Brittney and Josh Accardo announced the birth of their daughter Brielle Jane Accardo on Jan. 29- 6 pounds, 10 ounces and 19 inches long.
Stevie Coquillette-Day and Alexander Avila announced the birth of their son Rickie Alexander Avila on Jan. 30- 6 pounds, 11 ounces and 19 3/4 inches long.
Francisca Gallegos and Jon Abel announced the birth of their son Aldon Abel on Jan. 27- 8 pounds, 12 ounces and 20 inches long.
