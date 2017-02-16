Births (02/18/17)

Joel and Angie Schone announced the birth of their daughter Gemma Violet Schone on Dec. 28 – 7 pounds, 10 ounces and 19 inches long.
Anthony and Richelle Armenta announced the birth of their daughter Ariel Armenta on Feb. 2 – 5 pounds, 6 ounces, 18 3/4 inches long.
Sadi Renee Williams announced the birth of her daughter Maddison Rae Congdon on Feb. 3 – 8 pounds, 11 ounces and 19 inches long.
Cecil Moore and Jodi Luh announced the birth of their daughter Kylie Maria Cipriana Moore on Feb. 3 – 8 pounds, 2 ounces and 21 inches long.
Blanca Lopez and Bradley Spencer announced the birth of their son Mason Joaquin Spencer on Feb. 3 – 8 pounds, 12 ounces and 21 inches long.
Margo Rowlee Little and Mathew Don Sherman announced the birth of their daughter Lacy Jean Sherman on Feb. 4 – 7 pounds, 9 ounces and 20 inches long.
Erik and Bridgette Koenig announced the birth of their daughter Romona Rae Koenig on Feb. 4 – 7 pounds, 5 ounces and 20 inches long.
Dorian and Jaime Avalos announced the birth of their daughter Ximena Leticia Avalos on Feb. 4 – 6 pounds, 4 ounces and 19 1/4 inches long.
Jessica Godfrey and Jeremy Counts announced the birth of their daughter Kiera Anita Nichole Counts on Feb. 5 – 6 pounds, 8 inches and 19 1/2 inches long.
Yvette and Jared McDonald announced the birth of their son Leo James McDonald on Feb. 5 – 6 pounds, 5 ounces and 19 1/2 inches long.
Christopher and Melyssa Corchado announced the birth of their son Christopher Michael Corchado on Feb. 6 – 6 pounds, 2 ounces and 20 inches long.
Eduardo Sanchez and Priscilla Baker announced the birth of their son Carlos Eduardo Sanchez on Feb. 6 – 7 pounds, 9 ounces and 19 1/2 inches long.
Cody and Elissa Leverett announced the birth of their daughter Alma Claire Virginia Leverett on Feb. 7 – 8 pounds, 14 ounces and 20 1/2 inches long.
Desiree Hellams and Michael Clarvajal announced the birth of their son Michael Anthony Clarvajal on Feb. 7 – 7 pounds, 5 ounces and 19 inches long.
David and Jenna Gutierrez announced the birth of their daughter Bethlehem Annette Gutierrez on Feb. 8 – 6 pounds, 9 ounces and 19 inches long.
Xin Liu and Le Zhang announced the birth of their son George Zhang on Feb. 10 – 7 pounds, 15 ounces and 21 inches long.
Comments