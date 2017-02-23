Births (02/25/2017)

Michael W. Brown and Jillian A. Fagan announced the birth of their twin daughters on Jan. 23 – Grace Katharine Brown, 5 pounds, 10 ounces and 18 1/2 inches long, and Abigail Ann Brown, 5 pounds, 9 ounces and 18.1 inches long.
Angelica Acosta announced the birth of her son Jesse Valentino Chavez on Feb. 9 – 7 pounds, 5 ounces and 20 inches long.
Judy Manzo and Horacio Mercado announced the birth of their daughter Briella Grace Mercado on Feb. 9 – 5 pounds, 3 ounces and 18 inches long.
Cassandra Berdon and Ernesto Arvizu announced the birth of their daughter Kaia Noelani Arvizu on Feb. 9 – 6 pounds, 15 ounces and 20 1/2 inches long.
Laura Gomez Vazquez announced the birth of her son Noe Jacob Gomez on Feb. 10 – 7 pounds, 11 ounces and 20 1/2 inches long.
Joshua and Kacee Davis announced the birth of their son Zachary Micah-John Davis on Feb. 10 – 7 pounds, 10 ounces and 20 1/4 inches long.
Justin and Nicole McCaleb announced the birth of their son Carson Scott McCaleb on Feb. 11 – 8 pounds, 3 ounces and 21 inches long.
Kimberly Autumn Munom and Jesus Xiong announced the birth of their daughter Bella Ariana Ann Xiong on Feb. 11 – 4 pounds, 8 ounces and 18 1/2 inches long.
Stephanie A. Berdak and Dante R. Contreras announced the birth of their daughter Camille Amara Contreras on Feb. 12 – 5 pounds, 6 ounces and 18.1 inches long.
Crestina Ortega and Carlos A. Brasil Jr. announced the birth of their son Jake Edmon Brasil on Feb. 13 – 6 pounds, 2 ounces and 20 1/4 inches long.
Charlotte Vega and Carlos Lupian announced the birth of their daughter Christina Rey Lupian on Feb. 13 – 8 pounds, 4 ounces and 19 3/4 inches long.
Sheyenne Huichapan-Garcia and Angel Mojica announced the birth of their son Alek Ezra Mojica on Feb. 14 – 7 pounds, 8 ounces and 21 inches long.
Joseph and Jessica Adams announced the birth of their son Emery Joseph Adams on Feb. 14 – 7 pounds, 7 ounces and 20 inches long.
Reden John Macias and Jessica M.M. Dominguez announced the birth of their daughter Aelle Garrett Macias on Feb. 14 – 6 pounds. 2 ounces and 18 3/4 inches long.
Malena Sanchez and Alejandro Oseguera announced the birth of their daughter Ariel Annaliya Oseguera on Feb. 15 – 7 pounds, 13 ounces and 20 inches long.
Cristina Bermejo-Alvarez and Guillermo Landeros announced the birth of their son Nicholas Felipe Landeros on Feb. 16 – 7 pounds, 3 ounces and 20 1/2 inches long.
Gabriela and Octavio Zaragoza Jr. announced the birth of their daughter Olivia Arielle Zaragoza on Feb. 15 – 7 pounds, 15 ounces and 20 inches long.
