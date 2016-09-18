Around Town (09/19/16)

Quilt guild
Gateway Quilters’ Guild, a nonprofit organization of quilters in Merced County, will meet at 7 p.m. Monday at the Merced County Health Department, 260 E. 15th St. This month is aimed at anyone new to quilting, with five tables set up to give tips on five different aspects of quilting/sewing. For more information, call Barbara Scott at 209-658-7227.
H.O.W. benefit
Helping One Woman plans a fundraiser from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Bella Luna Bistro and Bar, 350 W. Main St. The group honors a single woman in need. Dinner is $18 and attendees are asked to give a gift of at least $10 to the honoree. There is also a drawing; tickets are $1. For more information, email HOWMerced@gmail.com.
Beatles music
The Beatles Project will perform Beatles hits at 8 p.m. Saturday at Bangkok Thai Restaurant, 235 W. Main St. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10. Seating is limited. Go to www.rownpapertickets.com, Gottschalk Music Center or Bangkok Thai Restaurant for tickets. Also sold at the door. For more information, call 209-383-9999.
Sunday dance
A dance open to adults is planned from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Merced Senior Community Center, 755 W. 15th St. A tango lesson, taught by Frank and Maria, precedes the dance at 1:15 p.m. Cost is $8. Door prizes and refreshments offered. For more information, call 209-723-0839 or 209-623-8734.
Luau at the Lake
The Merced County Arts Council plans a Luau at the Lake to benefit the Merced Multicultural Arts Center from 5:30 to 10 p.m. Oct. 7 at Lake Yosemite. Enjoy a Kalua pork feast and Tahitian dancers as the sun sets, then rock and roll to Donnie and the Wayrads under the stars. Reserve a table for 10 for $500, or sponsor a table for a business starting at $1,000. Individual tickets are $45. For more information, call 209-388-1090, email Kathy at education@artsmerced.org or stop by the center, 645 W. Main St.
Victims walk
The eighth annual Riley Brothers Victims Remembrance Walk, in honor of family and friends who lost their lives in Merced in the Loughborough area, begins at noon Oct. 8 in the FoodMaxx parking lot, 1300 W. Olive Ave. Participants generally place flowers throughout the neighborhood, play music and talk about lost loved ones.
Spaghetti dinner
The 16th annual spaghetti dinner presented by Sons of Thunder Christian Motorcycle Club is from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 14 at Christian Life Center, 650 E. Olive Ave. Food is $7 per plate for eat-in or takeout. Tickets available at the door or from members.
