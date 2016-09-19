Around Town (09/20/2016)

Merced concert benefit for Alzheimer’s research
The band G Street Junction will perform a concert Saturday in support of the Merced Walk to End Alzheimer’s. The band will play 7-10 p.m. at Auntie’s Soul Food, 2000 E. Childs Ave. (inside the Eagle’s Nest) in Merced. Minimum suggested donation is $5 for admission. All proceeds go toward Alzheimer’s research. Come listen to rock, jazz, blues and R&B in support.
Soccer challenge
The Livingston and Atwater Knights of Columbus councils will sponsor the annual Youth Soccer Challenge Competition designed for players to try out the penalty kick. All boys and girls ages 9-14 are can participate in the local level of competition for free at 2 p.m. Saturday at Livingston’s Max Foster Sports Complex, 2600 Walnut Ave. For more, call Alex French at 209-628-8743.
Trap shooting
The Builders Exchange of Merced and Mariposa hosts the annual Sporting Clay and Trap Shoot on Saturday at Rooster Ranch Wings and Clays, 26166 Kelley Road, Hilmar. It includes a round robin tournament and sporting clay tournament. Prizes will be awarded to the top shooters. For more or tickets, go to www.BXMM.org or call the BXMM office at 209-722-3612.
ACE classes
ACE Overcomers helps teens and adults overcome the effects of a difficult childhood using a combination of biblical principles and solid science. Participants are taught how to “retrain your brain and reset your nervous system” during the 12-week series beginning Sept. 26 and 27. Faith-based classes are 7-8:30 p.m. on Mondays at Creekside Evangelical Free Church, 2876 N. G St., Merced; non-faith-based classes are 7-8:30 p.m. on Tuesdays at First Baptist Church, 500 Buena Vista Drive, Merced. To register, visit www.aceovercomers.org.
Bunco Bash
The Livingston/Delhi VFW Auxiliary hosts a Bunco Bash at 11 a.m. Oct. 1 at the Livingston Veterans Hall, 1605 Seventh St., Livingston. Tickets are $20, which includes bunco and lunch. For more information or tickets, call Sue Wells at 209-852-9068 or Jan Purganan at 209-394-2468. Proceeds will go toward the veterans programs.
Sweet Potato Festival
The Livingston Sweet Potato Festival is Oct. 1 and 2 at the Max Foster Sports Complex, 2600 Walnut Ave., Livingston. The event will host a carnival, live entertainment, kids zone, food vendors, business booths, sweet potato dishes, contests, “Sweet Potato Education” and a farmers market. For more, go to www.livingstoncity.com or call 209-394-8830. Half-price carnival tickets are on sale at Livingston City Hall.
Art show
The Sierra Artist’s Gallery in Mariposa is holding its 20th annual “Gold Rush Art Show” from Oct. 17 to 30 at the gallery, Highway 140 and Sixth Street. All media are welcome. Cash prizes will be awarded. Entry forms may be obtained by going to www.sierraartistsgallery.com. For more, call 209-966-2284.
If you would like to have an event announced in Around Town, send information to aroundtown@mercedsunstar.com at least 10 days before the event. Items run according to space available.
Comments