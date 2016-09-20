Around Town (09/21/2016)

Merced concert benefit for Alzheimer’s research
The band G Street Junction will perform a concert Saturday in support of the Merced Walk to End Alzheimer’s. The band will play from 7-10 p.m. Saturday at Auntie’s Soul Food, 2000 E. Childs Ave. (inside the Eagle’s Nest) in Merced. Minimum suggested donation is $5 for admission. All proceeds will go toward Alzheimer’s research. Come listen to rock, jazz, blues and R&B in support of a great cause.
Beatles music
The Beatles Project will perform Beatles hits at 8 p.m. Saturday at Bangkok Thai Restaurant, 235 W. Main St. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10. Seating is limited. Go to brownpapertickets.com, Gottschalk Music Center or Bangkok Thai Restaurant for tickets; they also will be sold at the door. For more, call 209-383-9999.
Elks Park Pancake Breakfast
Come enjoy pancakes outdoors from 8-10:30 a.m. Sunday at Elks Park, 3600 Wardrobe Ave. in Merced. Pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, fruit, and coffee and orange juice will be available. The cost is $6 for adults, or $3 for kids 12 and under. The Elks Park Children’s Charity and Trust benefits local youth causes. For more information, call 209-761-6801.
Sierra Art Trails
The Sierra Art Trails open studio tour is planned for Sept. 30 through Oct. 2 throughout more than a dozen Yosemite area communities in eastern Madera and Mariposa counties. The cost for the self-guided tour is $20 for two adults. For more, visit www.SierraArtTrails.org, call 559-658-8844 or email info@sierraartrails.org.
Luau at the Lake
The Merced County Arts Council is planning a Luau at the Lake to benefit the Merced Multicultural Arts Center from 5:30-10 p.m. Oct. 7 at Lake Yosemite. Enjoy a kalua pork feast and Tahitian dancers as the sun sets, then rock and roll to Donnie and the Wayrads under the stars. Reserve a table for 10 for $500 or sponsor a table for a business starting at $1,000. Individual tickets are $45. For more, call 209-388-1090, email Kathy at education@artsmerced.org, or stop by the center at 645 W. Main St. in Merced.
Farm bureau
The Mariposa Farm Bureau is planning its annual fundraiser ribeye steak dinner at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 8 at the Mariposa County Fairgrounds in Building A, 5007 Fairgrounds Road, Mariposa. The doors will open at 5 p.m. with a host bar. Tickets are $40 per person or $300 for a table of eight; children under 5 get in free. For more, call 209-742-5875 or email mcfarmbureau@sti.net.
Victims walk
The eighth annual Riley Brothers Victims Remembrance Walk, in honor of family and friends who lost their lives in Merced’s Loughborough area, begins at noon Oct. 8 in the FoodMaxx parking lot, 1300 W. Olive Ave. Participants generally place flowers throughout the neighborhood, play music and talk about their loved ones.
Trunk n’ Treat
This Ain’t Your Mama’s Church will host its ninth annual Trunk n’ Treat from 7-9 p.m. Oct. 31 at 1405 W. Main St. in Merced. The family event is free and open to the public. For more information, call 209-384-0326.
