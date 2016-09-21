Around Town (09/22/16)

Homeless Connect
The 2016 Merced Homeless Connect, a free one-day event for people who experiencing homelessness, is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at the Central Presbyterian Church, 1920 Canal St. A collaboration of public agencies, faith-based and nonprofit organizations, private businesses and community members will be present. For more information, call Merced County Rescue Mission at 209-722-9269.
Golf tournament
The 11th annual Stephan Gray Memorial Fund/Merced Police Officers Association Golf Tournament tees off at 7:30 a.m. Saturday at the Rancho Del Rey Golf Club, 5250 Green Sands Ave. in Atwater. The cost is $100 per person. Sponsorships are available for $100 and $250. For more information, call 209-769-1310.
Soccer challenge
The Livingston and Atwater Knights of Columbus councils will sponsor the annual Youth Soccer Challenge Competition, designed for players to try out the penalty kick. All boys and girls ages 9 to 14 can participate in the local-level competition for free at 2 p.m. Saturday at Livingston’s Max Foster Sports Complex, 2600 Walnut Ave. For more information, call Alex French at 209-628-8743.
Trap shoot
The Builders Exchange of Merced and Mariposa hosts the annual Sporting Clay and Trap Shoot on Saturday at Rooster Ranch Wings and Clays, 26166 Kelley Road, Hilmar. It includes a round robin tournament and sporting clay tournament. Prizes will be awarded to the top shooters. For more information or for tickets, go to www.BXMM.org or call the BXMM office at 209-722-3612.
Lion’s fundraiser
The Merced Breakfast Lions Club will hold its annual Rigatoni Takeout Dinner fundraiser on Sept. 28. Dinners will be available for pickup from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Italo Club, 1351 W. 18th St. Rigatoni, salad and a roll can be purchased for $8. Proceeds benefit local projects and youth activities. Tickets can be purchased from any Merced Breakfast Lions Club member or at the door. For more information, go to www.lions4-a1.org.
Spaghetti dinner
A spaghetti dinner will be served from 3 to 7 p.m. Oct. 1 at the Odd Fellows Hall, 30018 Yosemite Blvd. in La Grange. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 5 to 12, and includes spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic bread, salad and ice cream sundaes. All you can eat or takeout. A raffle drawing featuring several prizes will be held at 7 p.m. Tickets are $1 or six for $5. For more information, call 209-853-2128.
Vision fair
A Center of Vision Enhancement, or COVE, vision fair for those with low vision or blindness is from 1 to 5 p.m. Oct. 11 at Merced Senior Community Center, 755 W. 15th St. Free admission. Open to all ages. For more information, call 209-722-8118 or email info@covemerced.org.
Fun Runs
Every Thursday evening from the first Thursday after Labor Day to Oct. 27 are Fall Fun Runs of 1 mile, 2 miles and 3 miles. Registration is from 5:30 to 5:45 p.m., and runs start at 5:45 p.m. sharp from Rahilly Park, 3400 Parsons Ave., Merced. First choose your distance, then predict your time. Ribbons for first, second and third place go to those closest to their predicted times, not to the fastest runners. For more information, email davesimenson@hotmail.com.
