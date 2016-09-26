Around Town (09/27/16)

Dog classes
Conformation class by Yosemite Kennel Club is 6 p.m. every Wednesday at Rahilly Park, 3400 Parsons Ave. Classes are $10. Beginning Obedience classes over six weeks are $60 starting Saturday at 10 a.m. Call 808-557-4516 or 209-604-6837.
Elder-abuse conference
Healthy House, in partnership with the Office of the Merced County District Attorney, the Merced Police Department, Adult Protective Services and Valley Crisis Center, will sponsor a conference on Abuse in Later Life from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday at the Merced College Downtown Center, 630 W. 19th St. The goal is to implement a coordinated community response to elder abuse issues. Please RSVP to Healthy House at 209-724-0102 or email nai@healthyhouse.org.
Flea market
The Hornitos Patrons Club will organize the community’s 30th annual Hornitos Flea Market, which opens at 7 a.m. Sunday at Hornitos Park, 2884 Bear Valley Road. To reserve a space or learn more, call 209-376-2320 or email HornitosPatronsClub@gmail.com.
Baseball talk
Dr. Richard Santillan will discuss his research into the history of Mexican-Americans in baseball and softball from 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 9 at Club Mercedes Hall, 569 W. Ninth St. Santillan will be accepting contributed photos relevant to Mexican-American baseball or softball history. Copies of Santillan’s book will be available for purchase. For more, call 209-761-4258.
Skate-park benefit
The Beachwood-Franklin Committee 4 Improvement’s SK8 4 The Youth Skate Park Fundraiser & Harvest Festival is noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 8 at El Capitan Park, 2040 Lobo Ave., Merced. Games and activities for children, live music, $10 tri-tip plates, a mini-skate contest and raffle prizes are planned. For more or meal tickets, call 209-205-8717 or email mrodri1797@att.net.
Chicken dinner
The annual Wesley Foundation BBQ Chicken Dinner fundraiser will be 3-6:30 p.m. Oct. 8 in the back parking lot of the United Methodist Church of Merced, 899 Yosemite Parkway. The chicken dinner is $12 per meal, which includes a half of a barbecued chicken, beans, roll, salad and cookie. The proceeds support a variety of campus ministry goals. For more, leave a message for Dee Near at 209-723-9007 or Rachel Trumm at 209-261-0101.
