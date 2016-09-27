Around Town (09/28/16)

Rivera benefit
Rivera Middle School is part of a Carl’s Jr. fundraiser all day Wednesday and Thursday at both locations in Merced, which are 300 W. Olive Ave. and 1400 V St. Diners should tell the cashier they are participating in the Rivera Middle School benefit, which will provide the school with 25 percent of the purchase.
Czech playwright Vaclav Havel’s “Temptation,” a play based on the classic Faust legend, continues at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at Merced College Theater, 3600 M St. Tickets are $8 for students, seniors and military personnel; $10 general admission. They are available at the college bookstore, the Theater Box Office or online. For more, call 209-384-6244.
The city of Livingston, UC Merced Nutritional and Agricultural Services and Merced County Health Department are joining forces to present the 2016 Sweet Potato Festival Recipe Contest. All recipes must contain sweet potatoes. There will be a cash prize of $150. Four categories: Appetizers, main dish, soup and dessert. The contest will take place Saturday. Entries will be accepted between 3 and 4 p.m. at the concession stand at 2600 Walnut Ave. For more, call 209-394-8830 or go to www.livingstoncity.com.
The Court Appointed Special Advocates is looking for volunteers to aid children in foster care, many of which are removed from their parents and placed in the home of a stranger. They may be confused, frightened and uncertain as to what the future holds. CASA looks to provide the children with a sense of security, as well as serving in the critical role of being a voice, eyes and ears for the court. Next class is Monday. Call 209-722-2272.
Friends of the Merced County Library will hold the fall meeting at 5 p.m. Oct. 6 in the Gracey Room of the main branch, 2100 O St. The used bookstore in the main branch needs donations of all occasion greeting cards and newer paperbacks. The store is open every afternoon that the library is open just inside the door of the main branch. For more, call 209-385-7484.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars of Merced will host a Black Oak Casino bus trip leaving 9 a.m. Oct. 9 from the American Legion Hall, 939 W. Main St. Cost is $35 per person. To make a reservation, stop by the hall any day between 9 a.m. and noon, or after 5 p.m. For more information, call 209-722-0940.
