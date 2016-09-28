Around Town (09/29/16)

Special-needs support
Challenged Family Resource Center invites families with family members with special needs to a support group from 5 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Challenged office, 827 W. 20th St. For more information, call 209-384-0119.
Burger night
A monthly Family Hamburger Night will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Livingston Veterans Memorial Hall, 1605 Seventh St., Livingston. The burger prices range from $3.50 to $4.50. Chili is $2 a cup, and a soda or water is $1. Coffee is complimentary. Burgers come with a choice of salad. Membership is not required.
Benefit garage sale
The Crestview Estates Neighborhood Watch in Atwater plans a garage sale, to benefit community Halloween and Christmas parties, on Friday and Saturday on the 2500 block of Angelus St. off Winton Way.
Tomato Festival
The sixth annual Los Banos Tomato Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at the Los Banos Fairgrounds. The Tomato Festival is a free-admission event with food, vendors, entertainment and amusement rides.
State retirees
California State Retirees Chapter 5 plans a quarterly meeting from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Paul’s Place, 2991 G St. The guest speaker goes on at 12:30 p.m.
IOOF breakfast
The Odd Fellows of LaFayette Historical Lodge 65 is planning a breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. Oct. 9 at the IOOF Hall, 30018 Yosemite Blvd., in La Grange. The menu includes biscuits and gravy, sausage, ham and cheese omelets, and French toast. Cost for adults is $6; for ages 7 to 12 it’s $3; and 6 and younger eat free. For more information, call Chris at 209-853-2128 or renwah@sonnet.com.
Music and dancing
The Merced Elks Lodge presents Donnie and the Wayrads for a night of music and dancing at 8 p.m. Oct. 15 at the lodge, 1910 M St. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with a no-host bar. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased from the lodge daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information or tickets, call 209-723-1240.
Rec hoops
Atwater Parks and Recreation plans to hold a basketball league Sunday afternoons at Atwater High School Gym, 2201 Fruitland Ave, Atwater. Team registration takes place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday at the Atwater Community Center, 750 Bellevue Road. Register by Oct. 20. Cost is $550 per team. For complete rules, call 209-357-6321.
If you would like to have an event announced in Around Town, send information to aroundtown@mercedsunstar.com at least 10 days before the event. Items run according to space available.
