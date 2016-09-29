Around Town (09/30/16)

Hornitos Flea Market
The Hornitos Patrons Club will organize the community’s 30th annual Hornitos Flea Market on Sunday. Gates open at 7 a.m. To reserve a space or learn more, call 209-376-2320.
FARM2U Day
Merced County Farm Bureau plans its fifth annual FARM2U Day from 9 a.m. to about 1:30 p.m. Oct. 6 at the Merced County Fairgrounds, 900 Martin Luther King Jr. Way. About 3,500 Merced County third-graders, teachers, parents and volunteers take time to learn about local agriculture. For more or to volunteer, call Sydney Vance at 209-723-3001 or email info@mercedfarmbureau.org.
Scholarship benefit
Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church plans a yard sale to benefit college scholarships 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 7 and 8 at 1455 E. Yosemite Ave. Merced. For information, call Linda Hand at 209-205-0093.
Luau at the Lake
Merced County Arts Council plans a Luau at the Lake to benefit the Merced Multicultural Arts Center from 5:30-10 p.m. Oct. 7 at Lake Yosemite. Enjoy a Kalua pork feast and Tahitian dancers as the sun sets, then rock and roll to Donnie and the Wayrads under the stars. Reserve a table for 10 for $500 or sponsor a table for a business starting at $1,000. Individual tickets are $45. For more, call 209-388-1090, email Kathy at education@artsmerced.org, or stop by the center, 645 W. Main St., Merced.
Parent Cafe
The Merced Atlas Soccer Academy invites locals to its weekly Parent Cafe to share pan dulce and coffee while discussing issues and information relevant to the community from 8 to 9 a.m. every Monday at the Stephen Leonard Park Youth Center in Stephen Leonard Park, 640 T St. For more information, call Fernando Aguilera at 209-947-0050.
Baseball book presentation
Dr. Richard Santillan will discuss his research into the history of Mexican Americans in baseball and softball on Oct. 9 at Club Mercedes Hall, 569 W. 9th St., from 8 a.m. to noon. Santillan will be accepting contributed photos relevant to Mexican American baseball or softball history. Copies of Santillan’s book will be available for purchase and signing. For more, call 209-761-4258.
SPCA benefit
Merced Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals readies for the annual Christmas Tour of Homes and Christmas Bazaar, and is requesting filled gift baskets, items to make gift baskets or cash donations. Gift certificates are also good items for the bazaar. Drop items at the shelter, 1021 E. Childs Ave., or call Florence at 209-723-2574.
Cancer patient support
“Look Good Feel Better,” a free two-hour workshop for female cancer patients experiencing appearance-related side effects from their treatment, is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 10, and the second Monday of every month at Mercy UC Davis Cancer Center, 3850 G St., Merced.
Neuropathy support
The Merced Peripheral Neuropathy Support Group’s next meeting is 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 13 at the Hoffmeister Center, 1920 Canal St., Merced. A round- table discussion will be held and handouts are available. For more, call Bill Cavner at 209-723-9405 or Larry Frice at 209-358-2045.
