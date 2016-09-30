Around Town (10/01/16)

Bunco Bash
The Livingston/Delhi VFW Auxiliary hosts a Bunco Bash at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Livingston Veterans Hall, 1605 Seventh St., Livingston. Tickets are $20, which includes bunco and lunch. For more information or tickets, call Sue Wells at 209-852-9068 or Jan Purganan at 209-394-2468. Proceeds will go toward the veterans programs.
Potato festival
The Livingston Sweet Potato Festival is Saturday and Sunday at the Max Foster Sports Complex, 2600 Walnut Ave., Livingston. The event will host a carnival, live entertainment, kids zone, food vendors, business booths, sweet potato dishes, contests, “Sweet Potato Education” and a farmers market. For more information, go to www.livingstoncity.com or call 209-394-8830.
Castle donation
The National Association of Uniformed Services will present a donation to the Castle Air Museum at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the museum’s banquet Room, 5050 Santa Fe Drive, Atwater. The local NAUS Chapter has met at the Castle Air Museum since its inception nearly 20 years ago.
Law enforcement night
Mariposa County High School Grizzlies Football plans a Law Enforcement Appreciation night Oct. 7 at the Mariposa County Fairgrounds, 5007 Fairgrounds Road, Mariposa. A special law enforcement presentation will be held about 7:30 p.m., between the junior varsity and varsity games.
Victims walk
The eighth annual Riley Brothers Victims Remembrance Walk, in honor of family and friends who lost their lives in Merced in the Loughborough area, begins at noon Oct. 8 in the FoodMaxx parking lot, 1300 W. Olive Ave. Participants generally place flowers throughout the neighborhood, play music and talk about lost loved ones.
Garden class
Merced College offers a Beginning Vegetable Gardening class from 9 a.m. to noon on Oct. 8 and 15 at Merced College PS-1. Cost is $45 per person plus a $15 material fee. For more information, call the Merced College Community Services office at 209-384-6224 or register at www.mercedcommunityservices.com.
Youth Center
The McNamara Youth Center in the park is open for drop-in activities from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday at the park, 1040 Canal St. For more information, call 209-385-6235.
Free stuff
Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church plans its annual free giveaway from 9 to 11 a.m. Oct. 15 at 559 Broadway Ave., Atwater. Clothes, toys and household items will be offered, among others. For more information, call 209-358-3031.
