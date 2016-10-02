Around Town

October 2, 2016 2:33 PM

Around Town (10/03/16)

Sun-Star Staff

Senior sewing

Merced College offers a free needlecraft and sewing class for older adults from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 13 at Wilson Middle School Library, 1209 Robertson Blvd., Chowchilla. For more information, call 209-381-6540.

Gun raffle

Wetlands South, a nonprofit that looks to preserve wetlands in the Central Valley, and the Cook family plan a drawing for a Weatherby .270 Magnum in memory of “Grandpa Sam” and “Brother Sam Cook” on Friday. Limited tickets are available at $100. For tickets, email Bob Cook at wetlandsouth@comcast.net or go to http://wetlandsouth.weebly.com.

Steak dinner

The Mariposa Farm Bureau plans its annual ribeye steak dinner and fundraiser at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Mariposa County Fairgrounds in Building A, 5007 Fairgrounds Road, Mariposa. The doors will open at 5 p.m. with a host bar. Tickets are $40 per person or $300 for a table of eight; children under 5 get in free. For more information, call 209-742-5875 or email mcfarmbureau@sti.net.

Vision fair

A Center of Vision Enhancement, or COVE, vision fair for those with low vision or blindness is from 1 to 5 p.m. Oct. 11 at Merced Senior Community Center, 755 W. 15th St. Free admission. Open to all ages. For more information, call 209-722-8118 or email info@covemerced.org.

Spaghetti dinner

The 16th annual spaghetti dinner presented by Sons of Thunder Christian Motorcycle Club is from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 14 at Christian Life Center, 650 E. Olive Ave., Merced. Food is $7 per plate for eat-in or takeout. Tickets available at the door or from members.

MHS Class of ’81

Merced High School Class of 1981’s 35-year class reunion is 6 p.m. Oct. 15 at the home of Jeff and Renie Fagundes, 2594 Kibby Road, Merced. Tickets are $25 per person until Sept. 30; $35 at the door. Send checks to: Pam Larimer, 936 Penn Court, Merced, CA 95348. For more information, email pam.larimer@yahoo.com.

English courses

Merced College plans two short-term English classes beginning Oct. 17. The nine-week classes, which end Dec. 16, are transferable to a university. They are English 1A and English/Philosophy 13. For more information, call Merced College, 209-384-6000.

Trunk ’n’ Treat

This Ain’t Your Mama’s Church will host its ninth annual Trunk ’n’ Treat from 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 31 at 1405 W. Main St. in Merced. The family event is free and open to the public. For more information, call 209-384-0326.

If you would like to have an event announced in Around Town, send information to aroundtown@mercedsunstar.com at least 10 days before the event. Items run according to space available.

Related content

Around Town

Comments

Videos

Monterey Peninsula holds off Merced College football

View more video

Entertainment Videos