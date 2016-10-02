Around Town (10/03/16)

Senior sewing
Merced College offers a free needlecraft and sewing class for older adults from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 13 at Wilson Middle School Library, 1209 Robertson Blvd., Chowchilla. For more information, call 209-381-6540.
Gun raffle
Wetlands South, a nonprofit that looks to preserve wetlands in the Central Valley, and the Cook family plan a drawing for a Weatherby .270 Magnum in memory of “Grandpa Sam” and “Brother Sam Cook” on Friday. Limited tickets are available at $100. For tickets, email Bob Cook at wetlandsouth@comcast.net or go to http://wetlandsouth.weebly.com.
Steak dinner
The Mariposa Farm Bureau plans its annual ribeye steak dinner and fundraiser at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Mariposa County Fairgrounds in Building A, 5007 Fairgrounds Road, Mariposa. The doors will open at 5 p.m. with a host bar. Tickets are $40 per person or $300 for a table of eight; children under 5 get in free. For more information, call 209-742-5875 or email mcfarmbureau@sti.net.
Vision fair
A Center of Vision Enhancement, or COVE, vision fair for those with low vision or blindness is from 1 to 5 p.m. Oct. 11 at Merced Senior Community Center, 755 W. 15th St. Free admission. Open to all ages. For more information, call 209-722-8118 or email info@covemerced.org.
Spaghetti dinner
The 16th annual spaghetti dinner presented by Sons of Thunder Christian Motorcycle Club is from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 14 at Christian Life Center, 650 E. Olive Ave., Merced. Food is $7 per plate for eat-in or takeout. Tickets available at the door or from members.
MHS Class of ’81
Merced High School Class of 1981’s 35-year class reunion is 6 p.m. Oct. 15 at the home of Jeff and Renie Fagundes, 2594 Kibby Road, Merced. Tickets are $25 per person until Sept. 30; $35 at the door. Send checks to: Pam Larimer, 936 Penn Court, Merced, CA 95348. For more information, email pam.larimer@yahoo.com.
English courses
Merced College plans two short-term English classes beginning Oct. 17. The nine-week classes, which end Dec. 16, are transferable to a university. They are English 1A and English/Philosophy 13. For more information, call Merced College, 209-384-6000.
Trunk ’n’ Treat
This Ain’t Your Mama’s Church will host its ninth annual Trunk ’n’ Treat from 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 31 at 1405 W. Main St. in Merced. The family event is free and open to the public. For more information, call 209-384-0326.
