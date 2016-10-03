Around Town (10/04/2016)

Castle donation
The National Association of Uniformed Services will present a donation to the Castle Air Museum at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the museum’s banquet room, 5050 Santa Fe Drive, Atwater. The local NAUS Chapter has met at the museum since its inception nearly 20 years ago.
FARM2U Day
The Merced County Farm Bureau plans its fifth annual FARM2U Day from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the Merced County Fairgrounds, 900 Martin Luther King Jr. Way. About 3,500 county third graders, teachers, parents and volunteers will take time to learn about local agriculture. For more or to volunteer, call Sydney Vance at 209-723-3001 or email info@mercedfarmbureau.org.
Scholarship benefit
Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church plans a yard sale to benefit college scholarships from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday, at 1455 E. Yosemite Ave., Merced. For more, call Linda Hand at 209-205-0093.
Casino trip
The Veterans of Foreign Wars of Merced will host a Black Oak Casino bus trip leaving at 9 a.m. Sunday from the American Legion Hall, 939 W. Main St. Cost is $35 per person. To make a reservation, stop by the hall any day from 9 a.m. to noon, or after 5 p.m. For more, call 209-722-0940.
Retired women luncheon
The monthly luncheon for the Merced College Retired Women is 11:30 a.m. Oct. 13 at La Hacienda 2, 3355 G St., Merced. This is a no-host luncheon.
Merced Senior Social Club event
The Merced Senior Social Club will host a prize drawing for its members Oct. 14 at the club, 755 W. 15th St., Merced. Several prizes are up for grabs. The event will be catered by the Bar-B-Q Pit. For more information, call 209-383-6057.
Music and dancing
The Merced Elks Lodge presents Donnie and the Wayrads for a night of music and dancing at 8 p.m. Oct. 15 at the lodge, 1910 M St. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with a no-host bar. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased from the lodge daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more or for tickets, call 209-723-1240.
Hobby Lobby ribbon cutting
A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Hobby Lobby store in Los Banos will be held at 9 a.m. Oct. 17 at the store, 1301 Pacheco Blvd., Los Banos.
Conformation class
Conformation class by the Yosemite Kennel Club is held at 6 p.m. Wednesdays at Rahilly Park, 3400 Parsons Ave. The cost is $10 per class. Call 808-557-4516 or 209-604-6837.
