Around Town (10/05/2016)

Castle donation
The National Association of Uniformed Services will present a donation to Castle Air Museum at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the museum’s banquet room, 5050 Santa Fe Drive, Atwater. The local NAUS chapter has met at Castle Air Museum since its inception nearly 20 years ago.
Law enforcement night
Mariposa County High School Grizzlies football is planning a law enforcement appreciation night Friday at the Mariposa County Fairgrounds, 5007 Fairgrounds Road, Mariposa. A special law enforcement presentation will be held about 7:30 p.m. between the junior varsity and varsity games.
Community Cleanup in Merced
The Merced Youth Council is hosting a “Community Cleanup” from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Fahrens Park at Buena Vista Drive and R Street. Registration and refreshments are at 8:30 a.m. or register in advance online at cityofmerced.org. Everyone is welcome. Gloves and trash bags will be provided. For information, call 209-388-8912 or go to Merced Youth Council on Facebook.
Vegetable class
Merced College will offer a “Beginning Vegetable Gardening” class from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday and Oct. 15 at Merced College PS-1. Cost is $45 per person plus a $15 material fee. For more information, call the Merced College Community Services office at 209-384-6224 or register at www.mercedcommunityservices.com.
Cancer patient support
“Look Good Feel Better,” a free two-hour workshop for female cancer patients experiencing appearance-related side effects from their treatment, is set for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, and the second Monday of every month, at Mercy UC Davis Cancer Center, 3850 G St., Merced.
Neuropathy support
The Merced Peripheral Neuropathy Support Group’s next meeting is 1 to 2 p.m. Oct. 13 at the Hoffmeister Center, 1920 Canal St., Merced. A roundtable discussion will be held and handouts will be available. For more, call Bill Cavner at 209-723-9405 or Larry Frice at 209-358-2045.
Kids pumpkin party in Merced
Sign up your little ghosts or goblins for Merced’s annual Tiny Tots Pumpkin Party. The party is a time for kids ages 3 to 6 to decorate pumpkins and partake in other Halloween fun. Costumes and parents are welcome. The party starts at 5:15 p.m. Oct. 27 in the Sam Pipes Room in the Merced Civic Center, 678 W. 18th St. The cost is $5 a child. Space is limited, so preregistration is required. Register at the city of Merced Parks and Recreation Department in the Civic Center. Call 209-388-8912 for more information.
SPCA benefit
Merced Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is preparing for the annual Christmas Tour of Homes and Christmas Bazaar, and is requesting filled gift baskets, items to make gift baskets or cash donations. Gift certificates are also good items for the bazaar. Drop items at the shelter, 1021 E. Childs Ave., or call Florence at 209-723-2574.
