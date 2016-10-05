Around Town (10/06/16)

FARM2U Day
The Merced County Farm Bureau plans its fifth annual FARM2U Day from 9 a.m. to about 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the Merced County Fairgrounds, 900 Martin Luther King Jr. Way. About 3,500 Merced County third-graders, teachers, parents and volunteers take time to learn about local agriculture. For more information or to volunteer, call Sydney Vance at 209-723-3001 or email info@mercedfarmbureau.org.
MS Support Group
The Multiple Sclerosis Support Group will meet at 11 a.m. Saturday. All meetings take place at First Baptist Church, 500 Buena Vista Ave., Merced. Everyone with MS is encouraged to attend. Registration not required.
Odd Fellows breakfast
Odd Fellows of LaFayette Historical Lodge 65 is planning a breakfast Sunday from 8 to 11 a.m. at the IOOF Hall, 30018 Yosemite Blvd. in La Grange. The menu includes biscuits and gravy, sausage, ham and cheese omelets, and French toast. Cost for adults is $6; for ages 7 to 12 it’s $3; and 6 and younger eat free. For more information, call Chris at 209-853-2128 or renwah@sonnet.com.
Free clothing, toys
Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church plans its annual free giveaway from 9 to 11 a.m. Oct. 15 at 559 Broadway Ave., Atwater. Clothes, toys and household items will be offered, among others. For more information, call 209-358-3031.
Smorgasbord dinner
St. John’s Lutheran Church is holding its annual Smorgasbord Dinner event from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 18 at the church, 250 W. Adams Ave., Los Banos The fundraising dinner is $20 for adults, $10 for children ages 4 to 10 and free for children under 4. The menu includes roast pork, Swedish meatballs, potatoes in white gravy and cabbage rolls. For tickets, call the church office at 209-826-2474 between 9 a.m. and noon.
Rec hoops
Atwater Parks and Recreation plans to hold a basketball league Sunday afternoons at Atwater High School Gym, 2201 Fruitland Ave., Atwater. Team registration takes place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday at the Atwater Community Center, 750 Bellevue Road. Register by Oct. 20. Cost is $550.00 per team. For complete rules, call 209-357-6321.
Art sale
Friends of the Los Banos Library is hosting an art sale and social from 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 20 at the library, 1312 S. Seventh St. The sale will feature music, appetizers and original small works of art from local artists. Tickets are $20 each and can be purchased at Phoenix Books, or by calling Colleen Menefee at 209-489-9202 or Patti Ryan at 209-826-3601.
Gardening help
Want some plant lists for a winter garden? How should you dispose of your dead tomato vines? Is it worth it to plant cover crops that add nitrogen to the soil? The Mariposa County Master Gardener Helpline can help with all those things and any other home gardening questions. Winter hours begin Nov. 1. Helpers will be in the office from 2 to 5 p.m. Thursdays only; drop in at 5009 Fairgrounds Road. Call and leave a message anytime at 209-966-7078, or email the helpline at mgmariposa@ucdavis.edu.
