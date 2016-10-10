Around Town (10/11/2016)

Retired women luncheon
The monthly luncheon for the Merced College Retired Women is 11:30 a.m. Thursday at La Hacienda 2, 3355 G St., Merced. This is a no-host luncheon.
Merced Senior Social Club event
The Merced Senior Social Club will host a prize drawing for its members Friday at the club, 755 W. 15th St., Merced. Several prizes are up for grabs. The event will be catered by the Bar-B-Q Pit. For more information, call 209-383-6057.
Kids Day Sing-Along in Merced
Music historians Stanley and Yolanda Lucero will perform at a singalong of traditional Spanish and English song at the first Kids’ Days at the MAC at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the Merced Multicultural Arts Center, 645 W. Main. After the program, children will decorate the traditional masks that are used in Day of the Dead celebrations. The event is free and open to the public.
Free clothing, toys giveaway
The Mount Olive Mission plans its annual free giveaway from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at 559 Broadway Ave., Atwater. Clothes, toys, household items and more will be available. For more, call 209-358-3031.
Short English classes
Merced College plans two short-term English classes beginning Oct. 17. They are English 1A and English/Philosophy 13. For more, call Merced College at 209-384-6000.
Merced Sierra Club presentation
Karen Lopes of Backcountry Horseman of California will present “Trail Work Projects and Leave No Trace Backcountry Ethics” at 7 p.m. Oct. 20 at the Merced Sierra Club at Merced United Methodist Church, 899 Yosemite Parkway. The public is invited. Parking available in the Cypress Avenue parking lot. For more, call 209-723-4747.
Kids pumpkin party in Merced
Sign up your little ghosts or goblins for Merced’s annual Tiny Tots Pumpkin Party. The party is a time for kids ages 3 to 6 to decorate pumpkins and partake in other Halloween fun. Costumes and parents are welcome. The party starts at 5:15 p.m. Oct. 27 in the Sam Pipes Room in the Merced Civic Center, 678 W. 18th St. The cost is $5 a child. Space is limited, so preregistration is required. Register at the city of Merced Parks and Recreation Department in the Civic Center. For more, call 209-388-8912.
Veritas Casino Bus Trip
Veritas Parlor No. 75 of the Native Daughters of the Golden West of Merced will host a Black Oak Casino bus trip on Oct. 29. The bus will depart from the Walmart parking lot on Olive Avenue in Merced at 8:30 a.m. and be back at 4:30 p.m. The cost is $25 per person and you must be 21 years old and have identification. Prepaid advance reservations are required and can be made by calling 209-724-9617. All proceeds benefit Veritas No. 75’s scholarship program.
SPCA benefit
The Merced Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is preparing for the annual Christmas Tour of Homes and Christmas Bazaar and is requesting filled gift baskets, items to make gift baskets or cash donations. Gift certificates are also good items for the bazaar. Drop items at the shelter, 1021 E. Childs Ave., or call Florence at 209-723-2574.
If you would like to have an event announced in Around Town, send information to aroundtown@mercedsunstar.com at least 10 days before the event. Items run according to space available.
Comments