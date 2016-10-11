Around Town (10/12/2016)

Merced Senior Social Club event
The Merced Senior Social Club will host a prize drawing for its members on Friday at the club, 755 W. 15th St., Merced. Several prizes are up for grabs. The event will be catered by the Bar-B-Q Pit. For more information, call 209-383-6057.
Los Banos Arts and Crafts Boutique
The Circle of Love group is hosting an Arts and Crafts Boutique on Friday at the Los Banos Community Center, 645 Seventh St. The event includes a $5 salad bar luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, call Gloria Mendonca at 209-826-1059.
Music and dancing
The Merced Elks Lodge presents Donnie and the Wayrads for a night of music and dancing at 8 p.m. Saturday at the lodge, 1910 M St. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with a no-host bar. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased from the lodge daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information or tickets, call 209-723-1240.
Advocate to address Merced Republican Women
Allison Olson, a Sacramento legislative advocate, will speak at the Merced County Republican Women Federated meeting Monday at the Branding Iron Restaurant, 640 W. 16th St., Merced. She will discuss and explain the propositions on the November ballot, and then answer questions. Cost is $19. Reservations are required on or before Thursday by calling 209-723-8584 or 209-358-0532 or by email to mtzw@aol.com.
Smorgasbord Dinner
St. John’s Lutheran Church is holding its annual Smorgasbord Dinner event from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the church, 250 W. Adams Ave., Los Banos. The fundraising dinner is $20 for adults, $10 for children ages 4-10 and free for children under 4. The menu includes roast pork, Swedish meatballs, potatoes in white gravy, cabbage rolls and more. For tickets, call the church office at 209-826-2474 from 9 a.m. to noon.
Boys & Girls Clubs Trunk or Treat
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Merced County is having its sixth annual Trunk or Treat & Haunted House and is looking for trunks. The group is asking people to bring vehicles that are or can be decorated and at least two bags of candy. Help with decorations will be available. The event is from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31 at the Boys & Girls Club of Merced, 615 W. 15th St. Merced. Setting up will begin at 4:30 p.m. the day of the event. Register by calling 209-722-9922 or email pmilsap@bgcmerced.org.
Business Blogging Basics
Merced College Community Services will be offering Business Blogging Basics from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Nov. 18. The cost is $55 per participant. For more information, call 209-384-6224 or email communitysvc@mccd.edu.
Behind-the-Scenes Tours at Applegate Park Zoo
Applegate Park Zoo is offering behind-the-scene tours of the zoo. Parkgoers will be able to learn more about the animals and how they came to the zoo while also getting a closer look at some the park’s more famous attractions, including Windfall the Black Bear, Bean the Raccoon, Mac the Mountain Lion, and many more. Tours are $12.50 per person and groups must have a minimum of two people. To schedule your tour, call Josh Moreno at 209-628-7999.
