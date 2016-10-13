Around Town (10/14/16)

Alzheimer’s walk
The Walk to End Alzheimer’s begins with a ceremony at 9 a.m. Saturday at Applegate Park Amphitheater, 1045 W. 25th St., Merced. The 2-mile walk begins at 9:30 a.m., after the ceremony. Registration begins at 8 a.m. For more information, call 209-248-0948 or go to mercedwalk@alz.org.
Music, dancing
The Merced Elks Lodge presents Donnie and the Wayrads for a night of music and dancing at 8 p.m. Saturday at the lodge, 1910 M St. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with a no-host bar. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased from the lodge daily between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. For more information or for tickets, call 209-723-1240.
Water history
The public on Saturday is invited to attend the opening of the exhibit “Following the Water: A History of Merced County Irrigation” and “FX of Water: Photograph and Water History in California” at the Merced County Courthouse Museum, 21st and N streets. The two exhibitions will cover the history and aesthetics of local irrigation systems. The public is also invited to attend a Sunday afternoon panel of academic and professional speakers who will discuss regional, national and worldwide water issues from a humanities perspective. Both events are free. The exhibition runs from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday. The public conference will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Fun runs
Every Thursday evening from the first Thursday after Labor Day to Oct. 27 are Fall Fun Runs of 1 mile, 2 miles and 3 miles. Registration is from 5:30 to 5:45 p.m. and runs start at 5:45 p.m. sharp from Rahilly Park, 3400 Parsons Ave., Merced. First choose your distance, then, predict your time. Ribbons for first, second and third place go to those closest to their predicted times, not to the fastest runners. For more information, email davesimenson@hotmail.com.
Trunk or treat
Pacifica Senior Living will host a Trunk or Treat from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 28 at 3420 R St., Merced. The event features a Spooky Bus, face painting, costume contest, live entertainment and treats. For more information, call 209-384-9700.
Fitness lab
Merced College Community Services will be offering a fitness lab starting Nov. 1 from 5:30 to 7:30 a.m., Mondays through Fridays through Nov. 30. The cost is $25 per participant. For more information, call 209-384-6224 or email communitysvc@mccd.edu.
Holiday boutique
New Bethany Residential Care will hold a holiday boutique Nov. 3 in the retirement center’s auditorium, 1441 Berkeley Drive, Los Banos. The free event includes artisan booths, appetizers and wine, a silent auction and a “bountiful bakery.” A raffle also will be held with prizes of a $100 gas card, one-year pass for dinner for two at Espana’s Restaurant, $500 cash and a two-night, three-day stay at Cayucos. All proceeds from the event will go to New Bethany.
Gardening help
Want some plant lists for a winter garden? How should you dispose of your dead tomato vines? Is it worth it to plant cover crops that add nitrogen to the soil? The Mariposa County Master Gardener Helpline can help with all those things, and any other home gardening questions. Winter hours begin Nov. 1. Helpers will be in the office from 2 to 5 p.m. Thursdays only. Drop in at the office, 5009 Fairgrounds Road; call and leave a message any time at 209-966-7078; or email the helpline at mgmariposa@ucdavis.edu.
